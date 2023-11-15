Turkeyana Clinic - When enough is never enough
Turkeyana's triumphs and tribulations
The International Medical Tourism Clinic, founded in Türkiye to serve Arabs and foreigners, has achieved remarkable results and secured a top-four position among Turkish clinics. Turkeyana Clinic has maintained its high standards and continued operating.
What is Turkeyana Clinic?
Social media and the ever-rising desire for beauty have fueled the global expansion of plastic surgery. Originally developed to save lives and help accident victims, plastic surgery is now commonly used to enhance appearance. Türkiye's popularity as a cosmetic surgery destination peaked during this boom. Turkeyana Clinic was founded in 2012 to connect Arab patients with Turkish surgeons. It quickly expanded globally and became one of Türkiye's top four clinics.
What are the services Turkeyana provide?
Hair transplant:
Non-surgical hair transplantation involves extracting hair follicles from the back of the head and transplanting them to balding areas to restore hair growth and improve appearance. This permanent solution for hair loss achieves natural-looking results. There are various hair transplant types, including beard transplant, eyebrow transplant, women's hair transplant, and men’s hair transplant.
Beard and eyebrow transplants can restore hair growth to thinning or bald areas using the DHI or FUE hair transplantation techniques. It is worth mentioning that DHI is the only technique used in eyebrow transplants. Hair follicles from the donor area at the back of the head are implanted individually in the beard or eyebrow area.
Women's hair transplants require a more delicate approach than men's to achieve more dense and natural-looking results. Women may also choose different recipient areas for their transplants, such as the hairline or crown.
The FUE or DHI technique can be used for men's hair transplants, depending on the individual's needs and preferences.
Hair transplant techniques and methods:
- FUE: Minimal scar, shorter recovery time.
- Sapphire FUE: Sharper blades, smaller incisions, faster healing.
- DHI: More precise placement of hair follicles.
- Mesotherapy: Non-invasive, stimulates hair growth.
- Hair laser therapy: Non-invasive, improves blood circulation.
- Other treatments: Medications, topical treatments, lifestyle changes.
Dental care:
Turkeyana offers a comprehensive suite of dental services, including dental implants, which involve surgically implanting artificial tooth roots for durable tooth replacement. The hollywood smile is a popular cosmetic dentistry treatment that combines veneers, crowns, and teeth whitening to enhance smiles. Dental crowns and veneers are used to restore and improve the appearance of damaged or discoloured teeth. Zirconium implants, known for their strength and aesthetics, are also available. Teeth whitening procedures can help patients achieve a brighter and more radiant smile.
Medical cosmetic:
Turkeyana Clinic uses the most advanced technologies and methods for cosmetic treatments. It offers a range of procedures, from non-invasive treatments such as fillers, botox, age spot removal, and baby face to more complex procedures such as laser tattoo removal, fat freezing, and spider vein treatment. State-of-the-art equipment and expertise in the latest non-invasive techniques ensure safety and precision, making Turkeyana a top choice for people seeking the best cosmetic enhancements and transformations.
Plastic surgeries:
Turkeyana Clinic offers a wide range of life-changing plastic surgery procedures. Liposuction and tummy tucks, which are weight loss surgeries, help patients achieve their ideal body shape. Rhinoplasty surgery improves both the functional and aesthetic aspects of the nose. Mommy makeover operations and breast surgeries offer options for reconstruction or augmentation, while facelifts and rejuvenating treatments reverse the signs of ageing.
Why Turkeyana - This is why we stand out
- Surgeons, doctors, and dentists at Turkeyana Clinic are highly qualified and experienced, with years of expertise and impressive results.
- Turkeyana Clinic is committed to providing its patients with the best possible treatment experience, ensuring comfort, safety, and the highest quality standards in all of its services.
- Turkeyana Clinic offers high-quality services at affordable and reasonable prices.
- Turkeyana Clinic provides a comprehensive range of services to make your treatment journey as smooth as possible.
- Turkeyana Clinic offers a one-year follow-up service after surgery.