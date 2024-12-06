Trump International Golf Club Dubai triumphs at 2024 World Golf Awards

Trump International Golf Club Dubai has once again asserted its excellence on the global golf stage, securing two prestigious titles at the 2024 World Golf Awards: ‘World’s Best Par 3 Golf Course’ and ‘United Arab Emirates’ Best Golf Course’. These accolades underscore the club’s unwavering commitment to delivering unparalleled golf experiences and solidify its reputation as a premier destination for local and international golfers alike.

The award ceremony, held in Madeira, Portugal, celebrated the finest achievements in golf tourism, with Trump International Golf Club Dubai standing out as a double awardee. Voted by travel professionals, media, and golfers worldwide, these honours reflect the club’s dedication to setting the benchmark in excellence.

Philip Waine, general manager of Trump International Golf Club Dubai, expressed his pride in the achievement. “We are delighted to win these prestigious awards this year for the Gil Hanse-designed Par 3 and Championship courses on both regional and international stages. This accomplishment is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the Trump management team, who consistently maintain and present both courses at an exceptional level throughout the year. We extend our gratitude to our ownership, Damac Properties, for their vision in delivering and developing world-class facilities since the club’s opening in 2017. Each year, the competition becomes increasingly fierce, given the high calibre of golf clubs nominated in these categories. We look forward to enhancing our facilities further and defending these titles in 2025.”

Trump Dubai’s Par 3 Course, honoured as the World’s Best Par 3 Golf Course in 2021, is celebrated for its strategic design and impeccable condition. With breathtaking views and top-tier facilities, it offers an unforgettable challenge for golfers of all skill levels. The club’s 18-hole championship course, which has reclaimed the title of United Arab Emirates’ Best Golf Course after its initial win in 2022, exemplifies Trump Dubai’s vision of elevating the golfing experience in the region. Designed by the world-renowned architect Gil Hanse, the course is lauded for its pristine greens, challenging layouts, and luxurious clubhouse amenities. Since its inauguration in 2017, Trump International Golf Club Dubai has consistently garnered accolades, positioning itself among the elite in the golfing world. Beyond its stunning facilities and exceptional course design, the club’s commitment to service and its focus on enhancing the golfer’s experience have made it a leader in the region.

Winning these two esteemed awards in 2024 marks a significant milestone for the club, affirming its enduring excellence and its mission to push the boundaries of golf in the UAE and globally.