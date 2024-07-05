Trikon Booster: Empowering the future of Web3 gaming with up to $1 million in grants

Introducing Trikon: Leading the charge in Web3 gaming

Follow us on







Published: Fri 5 Jul 2024, 11:28 AM

Trikon is pioneering the future of Web3 gaming by integrating blockchain technology to transform the industry. We aim to provide developers with advanced tools and resources to create captivating and interactive games. Benefits include improved security, true ownership of in-game assets, and smooth integration with decentralized applications, setting the stage for a more transparent, efficient, and innovative gaming world.

Trikon Booster programme for dame Developers

We are excited to announce the launch of the Trikon Booster Program, specifically designed to support and empower game developers. This program includes various campaigns focused on improving the development, integration, and visibility of games within the Trikon ecosystem. We plan to expand the "Trikon Booster" brand to other areas in the future, providing comprehensive support across different domains.

Campaigns for game developers:

GameDev grants: Financial support for developing and integrating games with the Trikon platform.

Game discovery: Initiatives to enhance and increase game visibility and discoverability.

Trikon launchpad for games: A specialised launchpad to help developers launch their games into the market.

Investor relations: Facilitating connections between game developers and potential investors.

Exclusive community access: Join a network of like-minded developers and gaming enthusiasts.

Priority skins and NFT listing: Early access and priority listing for game-related skins and NFTs on the Trikon platform.

To kick off the Trikon Booster programme, we are introducing the GameDev Grants as our first campaign. These grants provide up to $100,000 in funding to support projects at various stages of development, from conceptualization to launch and growth. We aim to help innovative gaming projects achieve scalability, high player engagement, and positive unit economics.

How It Can Benefit Your Gaming Project: Selected projects will gain not only financial backing but also mentorship from seasoned industry experts and access to Trikon’s expansive network. This is your chance to leverage our cutting-edge infrastructure and be part of a community reshaping the future of gaming. How to apply: Visit the application portal Trikon Booster Application. Fill out the form with details about your project's innovation, development plans, and potential impact. Submit your application via the Trikon website, and let us help you take your gaming project to the next level! Our team will review applications continuously, focusing on each project's innovation, viability, and potential impact on the gaming community. We encourage all eligible gaming projects to apply and explore the unique opportunities available through the Trikon Booster Program. At Trikon, we are committed to nurturing the gaming community and shaping the future of gaming.

For further inquiries and to apply, please visit https://www.trikon.io/.