Transforming Lives Globally

From left: Dr Jinshy Koppath Paramel, naturopathy doctor; Jincy Abraham, pharmacist; Sabah Shah, HR manager; Dr Ravi Kumar Chinta, director; Capt. Khalaf Al Shamsi, COO; and Dr Ramakrishna, founder, VRK PMF Diet; Baqar Nasser, Holistic Health & Celebrity Fitness Coach; Mohammed Aijaz Rafi, co-founder, Cellhealth Clinic LLC.

Cellhealth Clinic LLC is now established in Dubai, thanks to the health initiative of Dr VRK, whose VRK Diet programme has been transforming lives in India for the past seven years. Witnessing the remarkable outcomes, from weight loss to reversing diabetes, addressing thyroid issues, fatty liver, psoriasis, autoimmune disorders, and even successfully combating cancer through proper nutrition and dietary supplements, has been truly inspiring.

Its approach, the six-pillar diet, maintains a delicate balance with less than 10 per cent carbs, up to 20 per cent protein, and at least 70 per cent good fat in a typical 2000-calorie structure, all while preserving the basal metabolic rate. This unique methodology sets us apart, instilling confidence in our ability to revolutionise health practices globally.

At Cellhealth Clinic, the mission is not about reinventing the wheel; rather, it’s about reintroducing ancient traditional nutrition into modern lifestyles. The clinic humbly acknowledges that its focus is not on complex innovations but on simple, effective solutions. Central to the programme is the natural elimination of error cells or malfunctioning cells through targeted nutrition and supplements like berberin, quercetin, oraxylium, curcumin, vitamin D, and omega fatty acids. By depriving these cells of glucose, their primary fuel, and maintaining a state of nutritional ketosis, the clinic unveils the open secret to optimal health.

The clinic’s vision extends beyond borders. It aspires to bring the programme to every corner of the globe, starting with vibrant Dubai. The clinic has obtained all necessary licenses, and the team of licensed naturopaths and nutritionists are trained to deliver the programme with expertise and care.

The Cellhealth Clinic firmly believe that the greatest gift one can offer to their family and the world is a healthy self. With best wishes to all, the team eagerly await your visit to Cellhealth Clinic in Oudh Maitha. Let’s embark on a journey to reform our lifestyles together. From this point forward, let the results of this wonderful programme speak for themselves.