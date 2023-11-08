Towards a green future: The impetus of Angola-Egypt relations
The intricate web of relations between Angola and Egypt is characterised by a shared vision of economic growth, infrastructural development, and regional integration.
The foundation of this connection dates back to the 1960s when Egypt was among the early supporters of Angola's quest for independence from Portuguese colonialism. This early alignment established a lasting bond based on mutual respect and cooperation.
In more recent times, the relationship has been further invigorated by diplomatic endeavours such as Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi's tour to Angola, reflecting Egypt's drive to solidify its ties with fellow African nations. While the underlying motive is to strengthen economic, trade, and investment bonds, it also emphasises a collaborative approach to tackle pressing challenges like climate change. The economic bridge between the two nations is primarily held up by trade and investment. As Egypt ventures to increase the footprint of its companies in Angola's infrastructure sector, it signals a shared aspiration for economic strengthening. The diversification of its trade and investment profiles not only serves as a linchpin in the relationship but also as a catalyst for wider regional economic integration, which is paramount for their sustainable development.
One avenue ripe for exploration and collaboration is the burgeoning realm of green hydrogen. Produced from renewable energy sources, green hydrogen holds the promise to radically alter the energy dynamics. While specifics about Egypt's forays into this sector remain less accessible due to browsing restrictions, it's evident that there's a significant momentum building up. Should Angola and Egypt join forces in this domain, they could potentially set the gold standard for green energy transition in Africa. As a member of the Africa Green Hydrogen Alliance, Angola is investing heavily in green hydrogen and is set to begin exporting green hydrogen to Germany in 2024.
However, this isn't just about a future-oriented economic venture. The existential threat of climate change looms large, making the pursuit of green hydrogen also a strategic move for climate resilience. Environmental stressors have historically acted as catalysts for socio-economic upheavals, ranging from migrations to resource conflicts, and even escalating to political instability. By jointly envisioning and working towards a green energy future, Angola and Egypt can not only shield themselves from these repercussions but also bolster regional stability and security.
This journey, however promising, is fraught with challenges, encompassing technological, infrastructural, and financial domains. Both countries will need to invest in cutting-edge technologies, erect the necessary infrastructure, foster skilled workforces, and seek ample financial investments. But herein also lies the silver lining. Through their bilateral relationship, pooling resources, exchanging expertise, and forging international partnerships becomes a viable strategy to navigate these hurdles.
The evolving rapport between Angola and Egypt epitomises a fresh chapter in Africa's diplomatic narrative, driven by mutual ambitions and a commitment to the environment. Their potential synergy, especially in the domain of green hydrogen, might well be Africa's answer to the global call for sustainable solutions. It underscores the transformative power of diplomacy, illustrating that when two nations unite with purpose, they can not only shape their destinies but also chart a greener and brighter course for an entire continent.
Jon Stojan is a content writer at ascendagency.com.
