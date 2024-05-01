Top three reasons to apply for the US EB-5 Golden Visa as a parent

Published: Wed 1 May 2024, 10:10 AM

If you are a parent residing in the UAE or neighbouring GCC countries with a child dreaming of studying in the US, it’s essential to familiarise yourself with the EB-5 program. The EB-5 program is the Golden Visa equivalent for access to the US. Foreign investors can receive their US Golden Visas by investing $800,000 in a government pre-approved real estate project in the US. With this investment, the applicant can receive US Green Cards for themselves and their qualifying family members including spouse and children under the age of 21.

Among those who stand to benefit greatly from this program are parents seeking to provide a brighter future for their children. Here are the top three reasons why you should consider applying for the US Golden Visa if you are a parent.

Education Opportunities

One of the most compelling reasons for parents to pursue the EB-5 program is the unparalleled education opportunities available in the US for their children. The US is home to the world’s most prestigious universities and educational institutions, offering a diverse range of programs and disciplines. By obtaining permanent residency through the EB-5 program, parents can ensure that their children have access to high-quality education from elementary school through university.

From Ivy League institutions like Harvard and Yale to top public universities such as UCLA and UC Berkeley, the US education system provides students with the knowledge, skills, and opportunities they need to succeed in an increasingly competitive global economy. Having the US Green Card works to the advantage of student applicants given that they will be considered as domestic students during the admission process. As a domestic student, they can benefit from higher rates of acceptance and be placed at an advantage compared to their international student counterparts.

Moreover, as permanent residents, children can benefit from in-state tuition rates, scholarships, and other financial aid programs, making higher education more accessible and affordable. As a parent, you do not have to pay out-of-pocket for the cost of your children’s education. "The common thread among 90 per cent of our clients is that they have a child with aspirations of studying and working in the US. They know the cost of sending their son or daughter abroad for education, they undertake the program, in hopes of having the U.S. government cover all education costs, including tuition, books, transportation, insurance, housing, and all other miscellaneous expenses,” explains Shahriar Zamanian, known by Shai Zamanian, director of The American Legal Center, the top EB-5 experts in the GCC with their offices in Downtown Dubai. Shai, having obtained his bachelor’s degree from UCLA and his Juris Doctor from the University of Miami School of Law, possesses firsthand experience of the advantages associated with a US degree.

Access to Better Career Opportunities

Another compelling reason for parents to pursue the EB-5 visa is the enhanced career opportunities available to their children in the United States. With its thriving economy and diverse range of industries, the US offers a wealth of job prospects across various sectors, from technology and finance to healthcare and engineering.

The US job market is not necessarily open to graduates of US institutions. Many international students must return to their home countries upon the completion of their studies. This is because US employers prefer to hire those with strong ties to the country so that the time and money they spend on training their staff is not wasted. It is well-known that many international students solely pursue a position in the US to benefit from one to two years of work experience prior to leaving the country. Therefore, Green Card holders are seen in a better light by US businesses and employers.

By obtaining permanent residency through the EB-5 program, parents can provide their children with the ability to work and pursue their professional aspirations in the US without the constraints of visa restrictions. This can open doors to lucrative career paths, advancement opportunities, and a higher standard of living for the entire family.

“Even if the ultimate goal is to return to the UAE for work after graduation and a few years of experience,” explains Shai, “having a Green Card will certainly be an added benefit. This is because employers in this region value a U.S. education and business background and tend to pay higher salaries to those candidates.”

Moreover, as permanent residents, children can eventually apply for US citizenship, further expanding their career options and global mobility. The US is known for its entrepreneurial spirit and innovation, making it an ideal destination for ambitious individuals looking to make their mark on the world.

Quality of Life and Security

Last but not least, parents considering the EB-5 visa should take into account the overall quality of life and security that the US offers for their families. From safe and family-friendly communities to world-class healthcare and amenities, the US provides an environment conducive to raising children and enjoying a fulfilling lifestyle.

With its vast natural beauty, cultural attractions, and recreational opportunities, the US offers a diverse array of experiences for families to explore and enjoy. Furthermore, the US is known for its strong legal and political institutions, which uphold the rule of law and protect the rights and freedoms of all residents. As permanent residents, parents can enjoy peace of mind knowing that their families are secure and protected under the law, with access to a wide range of social services and benefits.

Contact The American Legal Center

The US Golden Visa offers parents the opportunity to provide a better future for their children through access to world-class education, enhanced career opportunities, and a high quality of life. By investing in the US and obtaining permanent residency through the EB-5 program, parents can lay the foundation for their children’s success and prosperity in America.

The team of US licensed lawyers at The American Legal Center has over a decade of experience in guiding families reach their US migration goals through the EB-5 program. Comprised of professionals holding degrees from esteemed U.S. institutions, they are well-equipped to aid your children in making informed decisions and accessing educational opportunities.

Contact their team for more information and a complimentary initial consultation.