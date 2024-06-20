Top picks on Deliveroo for last-minute Father's Day gifts
From tech gadgets and sports jerseys to creamy sweets and gourmet meals, there's something for every dad’s taste and style
Father's Day is just around the corner on June 21, and Deliveroo has unveiled its top last-minute gifts and special offers, ensuring something special for every father figure. With exclusive discounts and limited-time menu additions from restaurant and retail partners, celebrating Father's Day has never been more convenient or special.
For the Tech-Savvy Dads
Geekay, and Hiphone are offering a fantastic 20 per cent discount on their electronic range. From gadgets to accessories, customers will find the perfect tech gift to upgrade dad’s gear and leave him impressed.
For the Fathers who Love to Cook
Customers can get a 20 per cent discount on Tavola homeware. From cooking tools and exciting gadgets to aesthetic crockery and glassware, Tavola's collection ensures every dad feels celebrated, cherished, and equipped to enjoy his passions like never before.
For the Football Enthusiasts
Number 10 is offering genuine Euro jerseys with free delivery. It's the perfect way to support dad’s favourite team and add to his sports memorabilia collection.
For the Chocolate Lover
Show your love with Sweecho’s special 'Love You Dad' chocolates, now at a 20 per cent discount. These sweet treats are a delightful way to express your appreciation to any father figure.
For the King of Desserts - Limited-Edition Cakes and Cupcakes
Sugarmoo, So Free Organics, and Paul Bakery & Restaurants are introducing Father's Day-themed cakes and cupcakes, perfect for a sweet celebration. These limited-edition desserts, available until June 21 are crafted to make Dad’s day extra special during a festive family gathering.
Father's Day Doughnut Boxes
From June 19 to the 22, Dunkin' Donuts is offering special Father’s Day doughnut boxes in sets of 6 and 12, with an optional celebratory mug.
For the Pizza Enthusiast
Pizza de Rocco is offering a 30 per cent discount on its entire menu. Their authentic pizzas are the ultimate way to treat dad, share a meal, and create lasting memories.
For the Mexican Cuisine Fanatics
Beloved Mexican restaurants, La Patrona, Chicano, and Brassa are offering a 30 per cent discount on all items until June 21st. Stir up a fiesta for Dad with authentic Mexican flavours that are sure to make the celebration extra spicy.
With these limited-time offers, Deliveroo ensures that Father's Day is extra special this year. From tech gadgets and sports jerseys to creamy sweets and gourmet meals, there's something for every dad's taste and style. Make this Father's Day memorable with these top picks from Deliveroo.