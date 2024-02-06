Tokenisation: The evolution of money and Doric Network's accessible revolution
Doric Network stands as a disruptive force in this evolution, poised to make tokenisation an all-accessible feature for individuals and businesses alike
Tokenisation is heralding a profound transformation in the world of finance and commerce, offering a modern paradigm for the representation of assets and the exchange of value. As the tokenisation phenomena continues to grow, we thought it would be good to explore the key concepts, historical roots, benefits, and current state of tokenisation, as well as highlighting some of the most innovative approaches to making this financial evolution accessible to all.
Understanding Tokenisation:
Tokenisation is the process of converting physical or digital assets, such as real estate, stocks, or commodities, into digital tokens on a blockchain. These tokens represent ownership or a stake in the underlying asset, allowing for efficient and secure transfer and trading.
Tokenisation is not limited to physical assets; it extends to digital assets, intellectual property, and even collectibles. For instance, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) represent unique digital assets, such as digital art, music, and virtual real estate, allowing creators to monetise their digital creations in previously unimaginable ways.
It is not just a technological innovation; it's a financial paradigm shift. It democratises access to assets, enhances liquidity, automates processes, and promotes global accessibility. Examples across various sectors demonstrate how tokenisation is reshaping the way we think about ownership, investments, and the exchange of value in the digital age.
A Brief History of Tokenisation:
Tokenisation, in its earliest form, can be traced back to the concept of paper money, where physical notes represented a claim on a specific value of precious metals or assets. In the digital age, the concept evolved with the advent of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, which introduced the idea of digital tokens as a store of value.
Examples of Tokenisation on existing blockchains:
Several blockchain platforms have embraced tokenisation, revolutionising the way assets are represented and traded. Notable examples include Ethereum (ETH), which popularised the concept of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) for unique digital assets, and Binance Smart Chain (BSC), known for its rapid adoption in the DeFi space.
Just here in the UAE, we have come across the Doric Network. A PoA blockchain that is at the forefront of the tokenisation revolution, with a unique focus on accessibility for all participants. It offers a comprehensive and user-friendly solution that is set to redefine how we engage with digital assets. Doric Network is licensed and regulated by the Abu Dhabi Global Markets (ADGMC), ensuring a secure and compliant environment for asset tokenisation.
Doric employs a dedicated blockchain optimized for speed, security, and scalability, integrated with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) and utilising the Proof of Authority (PoA) consensus mechanism. The network's native token, DRC, facilitates seamless transactions within the ecosystem while maintaining regulatory compliance. Doric's main goal is to democratise the access to the tokenisation process as it has been deemed as a challenge that only the most experienced developers can do.
Tokenisation as the Current Evolution of Money:
Tokenisation represents the evolution of money by digitising and democratising access to assets. It enhances liquidity, reduces friction in financial processes, and empowers individuals to participate in the global economy like never before.
Key Concepts and Benefits of Tokenisation:
Fractional Ownership: Tokenisation allows assets to be divided into smaller, tradable units, enabling fractional ownership. This democratically broadens investment opportunities, even for those with limited capital.
Liquidity Enhancement: Tokenisation increases asset liquidity by making it easier to buy and sell fractions of assets, reducing the barriers to market entry.
Smart Contracts: Tokenisation integrates smart contracts, automating tasks like dividend distribution and asset transfers. This improves efficiency, reduces costs, and enhances transparency.
Accessibility: Digital tokens can be accessed and traded globally, offering a borderless financial ecosystem.
Tokenisation is reshaping the financial landscape, offering new opportunities and efficiencies while enhancing accessibility. Doric Network, with its commitment to accessibility and regulatory compliance, stands as a disruptive force in this evolution, poised to make tokenisation an all-accessible feature for individuals and businesses alike. As the world continues to transition towards this new financial paradigm, Doric Network is leading the way towards a more inclusive and innovative digital economy.
Disclaimer : "The views expressed by Jon Stojan are his own and may not reflect the newspaper's policy."