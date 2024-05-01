Timely diagnosis and robotic-assisted prostatectomy treat expat with prostate cancer at American Hospital Dubai

Published: Wed 1 May 2024, 12:13 PM

Indian expat, 50, underwent a robotic-assisted laparoscopic prostatectomy at American Hospital Dubai after being diagnosed with prostate cancer in early 2023. Surgical treatment was performed using the latest Da Vinci Robot for the removal of his prostate.

He had visited the hospital for his routine prostate-specific antigen (PSA) tests, and the results showed his blood was above normal levels.

Dr Marcelino Hanna, urologist and robotic surgeon at American Hospital says, "Although he was asymptomatic from the urology standpoint, his elevated PSA on routine health check triggered a series of tests including, MRIA scan, prostate biopsy and PSMA PET scan for staging completion."

The state-of-the-art Multiparametric MRI at the American hospital identified prostate gland changes that merit a biopsy. Then, a mapping template biopsy was carried out, giving an accurate representation of the disease and location in the prostate to facilitate surgical planning in terms of nerve preservation. This biopsy technique has minimal side effects compared to previously used transrectal biopsy. His prostate biopsy confirmed intermediate-risk prostate cancer.

Maraboyan says, “The reports indicated the disease was contained within the prostate gland. Dr Marcelino Hanna (urologist and robotic surgeon) recommended me surgery considering my young age and disease characteristics."

The robotic-assisted laparoscopic prostatectomy, using the latest Da Vinci Robot, facilitates the procedure by providing magnified vision and paramount dexterity to the surgeon to perform accurate and safe dissection and nerve preservation.

Dr Hanna adds, "The overall effect of robotic-assisted treatment process helps the functional and oncological outcome from surgery including early continence, good erectile function and cancer clearance (negative margin) all of which this patient had a positive experience with."

Maraboyan says, "When I met him the first time, he took one hour to explain to me what would be done during the robot-assisted surgery process, its benefits and risks. I also had a detailed discussion with a radiation oncologist, Dr Tareq Dufan, to understand the treatment and the risks and benefits associated with radiation treatment."

After careful evaluation and discussions with Dr Hanna and the radiation oncologist, he decided to opt for the surgery. “I had my surgery done in September, and it was a two-night stay in the hospital. I had very minimal pain and incision marks and was able to walk the very next day after surgery.”

“Even after discharge, Dr Hanna regularly checked on my health through text messages and promptly replied to any message sent to him. I took four days off from work, including weekends, and started working from home after that. I started attending the office after two weeks of surgery."

He had favourable oncological outcome with negative margin surgical resection. His catheter was removed ten days after surgery. He had some incontinence for the first 3-4 days, after that he was completely dry.

He stopped taking Cialis after two months as his erectile function returned to normal and the medication was felt to be unnecessary. He repeated the PSA twice in the last six months. His results are encouraging, and everything is normal now.

The patient says, “I am grateful to Dr Hanna, whom I consider a God-sent surgeon, and the American Hospital’s staff for my successful treatment. I also thank Dr Elmussareh (urologist and surgeon) for the initial diagnosis and guidance. The entire team has helped me treat my condition through timely diagnosis, high-standard health care, and support throughout my treatment journey and beyond."