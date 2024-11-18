TIET empowers global innovators with high-performance AI Data Center in Patiala, Punjab

Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology (TIET), a distinguished leader in engineering and technology education, has unveiled a state-of-the-art data center under its Thapar School of Advanced AI and Data Science (TSAAI). This ambitious collaboration with global technology giant NVIDIA marks a significant leap forward in AI and data science education and research in India.

Equipped with NVIDIA DGX systems powered by H100 and A100 Tensor Core GPUs, the advanced data center delivers an impressive AI performance of 227 petaflops and nearly 8 terabytes of GPU memory. This cutting-edge infrastructure is set to transform AI research, enabling advanced data analysis, innovation, and breakthroughs in artificial intelligence. With this milestone, TIET solidifies its position as a trailblazer in India's rapidly growing AI landscape.

To complement this technological upgrade, TIET has introduced a bachelor of engineering (B.E.) programme in AI and machine learning, designed to develop deep AI expertise over four years. For working professionals, a specialised masters programme in AI, machine learning, and data science offers advanced knowledge tailored to industry needs. Additionally, the institute is integrating AI electives across all programmes, ensuring every graduate earns 9-12 credits as micro-credentials in AI literacy, equipping them with critical skills for the future.

"Our partnership with NVIDIA represents a bold step forward in redefining the future of education and research," said Dr Padmakumar Nair, director, TIET. "With access to cutting-edge technology and world-class infrastructure, our students and researchers are uniquely positioned to shape the AI-driven solutions of tomorrow. This initiative reinforces our commitment to fostering innovation and positioning India as a global leader in artificial intelligence."

Vishal Dhupar, managing director of Asia South at NVIDIA, shared his thoughts: "Thapar Institute's integration of NVIDIA technologies will nurture the next generation of AI experts in India, driving transformative research and groundbreaking innovations." To expand its global presence, TIET has launched an International Awareness Drive in the UAE, promoting its leadership in data science and AI education. This initiative invites students from the UAE to explore TIET’s programmes, offering them global exposure, access to advanced AI technologies, and the opportunity to join an inclusive and dynamic campus community. This landmark initiative further builds on TIET’s legacy of excellence, which includes collaborations with organisations like ISRO and pioneering programmes in space technology. With its unwavering commitment to academic innovation and global partnerships, TIET continues to shape the future of engineering, technology, and artificial intelligence, ensuring its students are at the forefront of global advancements.

For more information on the Thapar School of Advanced AI and Data Science, visit www.thapar.edu.