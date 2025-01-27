Thumbay Sports Festival: Northern Emirates' largest school sports event concludes with record participation

Body and Soul Health Club proudly announces the resounding success of the Thumbay Sports Festival, the largest school sports event in the Northern Emirates. Held from January 20 to 27, at Body and Soul Health Club, this groundbreaking event, inspired by the vision of Dr Thumbay Moideen, founder and president of Thumbay Group, united 32 private schools in Ajman and attracted over 15,000 attendees for a week-long celebration of sports and community spirit.

The festival marked a significant milestone for school sports in the region, reflecting Dr. Moideen’s ambitious vision to revolutionise sports and fitness education. With plans to introduce multiple fitness initiatives and sports programmes over the next five years, Dr. Moideen aims to elevate sports and fitness standards in the Northern Emirates to national prominence.

Key Highlights of the Thumbay Sports Festival:

Distinguished Keynote: Afraa Bin Hindi, Director of Education Affairs, delivered an inspiring address during the opening ceremony.

Impressive Participation: The event brought together 32 private schools, creating an inclusive and competitive platform for students.

Record Attendance: Over 15,000 people attended the festival, making it a landmark event for the local community.

Strategic Partnerships: The festival was organized in collaboration with Ajman Tourism, Ajman Private Education Affairs, FITZE, and APEX Sports Academy.

"This event has truly showcased exceptional sportsmanship and brought the community closer together," said Afraa Bin Hindi, commending the festival’s impact on uniting students, educators, and families. Moideen Farhad C., board member of Thumbay Group, expressed gratitude for the remarkable support from partners, stating, "We are overwhelmed by the incredible engagement from Ajman Tourism, Ajman Private Education Affairs, FITZE, and APEX. Their support was instrumental in making this event a success." Looking to the future, Body and Soul Health Club, in collaboration with APEX Sports Academy, plans to organise similar events during Ramadan for private schools in Sharjah. This partnership will also launch Healthy Lifestyle Systems for schools under the guidance of Ajman Tourism and Ajman Private Education Affairs, furthering the commitment to promoting fitness and well-being among students.

For more information about the Thumbay Sports Festival or the offerings of Body and Soul Health Club, visit www.bodyandsoulhealthclub.com.