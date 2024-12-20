Thumbay Dental Hospital partners with Ajman Education Office for oral health screening drive

Thumbay Dental Hospital, in collaboration with the Ajman Private Education Affairs Office, has launched a large-scale Oral Health Awareness and Screening Drive targeting 85,000 children aged 5 to 14 years across the Northern Emirates. This initiative, running throughout the 2024-2025 academic year, will offer free oral health screenings and consultations to primary and secondary school students in private schools.

The drive aims to promote essential oral health practices, raise awareness about preventive care, and address common dental issues among children, particularly in the areas of oral hygiene, alignment, and dietary habits. The initiative will be implemented in schools across Ajman, as part of Thumbay Dental Hospital’s commitment to improving the oral health of young individuals in the UAE.

Mahmood Khaleel Al Hashmi, director general of the Private Education Office in Ajman, commented, “We are delighted to partner with Thumbay Dental Hospital, as this collaboration represents new opportunities for synergy between the public and private sectors. This partnership underscores our shared commitment to enhancing the standard of healthcare and education in the emirate, while providing students with a holistic environment that nurtures both academic and personal development. The initiative further strengthens our ongoing efforts to launch innovative health and wellness programs, promoting preventative care and awareness. With this collaboration, we aim to ensure that students in Ajman receive the highest quality of oral healthcare, adhering to international standards, which is integral to their overall well-being and academic success." For younger students in primary schools, the focus will be on preventive and therapeutic measures, including education about proper brushing techniques, the importance of regular dental check-ups, and the prevention of dental caries. Thumbay Dental Hospital’s team of expert pediatric dentists, periodontists, and dental hygienists will provide guidance on maintaining oral hygiene and offer basic treatment where necessary. On the other hand, for secondary school students, the drive will focus on more specialised oral health concerns, including alignment issues, crowding, speech impairments, and the effects of dietary habits. The campaign will also address psychological aspects, such as boosting confidence and enhancing self-esteem through proper dental care. The screenings will include comprehensive oral health assessments, providing each child with a personalised oral health report that will offer recommendations for treatment, further screening, or follow-up care. By leveraging Thumbay Dental Hospital’s expertise and advanced technology, the initiative will also focus on increasing awareness about orthodontic treatments and their benefits for older children, particularly in relation to speech, alignment, and overall dental aesthetics.

"We understand that team-based care is best for patients and providers alike. Thanks to the extraordinary support of the Ajman Private Education Affairs Office, students will now have access to comprehensive oral health education and screening in a truly collaborative environment. In addition to providing the next generation with the means to take charge of their dental health, this program promotes prevention, early detection, and comprehensive care throughout the Northern Emirates," said Akbar Moideen Thumbay, vice president, Thumbay Healthcare.