Thriwe expands into Saudi Arabia, revolutionising B2B benefits as a platform marketplace

Published: Thu 2 Nov 2023, 5:56 PM

Thriwe, a leading tech-driven benefits as a platform company, announced the successful establishment of its fully operational presence in Saudi Arabia. Established in 2011, the company offers support to businesses and banks to acquire, engage, retain, and delight their customers through curated rewards, benefits, and loyalty.

Leveraging decade-long success in the UAE, Thriwe has established valuable partnerships with renowned financial institutions such as FAB, Mashreq, RakBank, and ENBD. As part of its strategic global expansion, recently the company has made notable acquisitions and received investments. One such investment was secured with Saudi Arabia’s Masarrah (Almutlaq Family Office), making it a significant step in strengthening the company’s presence in the region. Within two months of this investment, the company has garnered a remarkable membership base of over 2000 members in sectors such as Banking, Insurance, and consumer durables.

Commenting about their strategic partnership, Tariq Almutlaq, managing director of Masarrah, said: “Our strategic partnership with Thriwe, emphasises our commitment to harnessing our resources, vast network, and industry expertise. We have unwavering confidence in Thriwe's potential to revolutionise the loyalty and rewards landscape in Saudi Arabia, unlocking fresh opportunities that deliver substantial value to our partners and their respective clientele. Their trustworthiness, dependability, and strategic solutions make them a powerful partner for enhancing customer engagement and loyalty."

“In today's fiercely competitive business landscape, organisations in Saudi Arabia are constantly seeking innovative ways to reach new customers and retain the existing ones. With a successful journey spanning across India, the UAE, Singapore, London, and Florida, we are now in Saudi Arabia to achieve another milestone. Our vision is to empower businesses in Saudi Arabia by offering a user-friendly and customisable platform that fosters strong customer relationships, drives loyalty, and enhances retention,” said Dhruv Verma, founder, and CEO of Thriwe.

Thriwe offers a comprehensive benefits package, which includes a technology platform, benefit curation and onboarding, and a superior customer experience. The company is recognised as a trusted leader amongst B2B players for cutting-edge data compliance and management solutions, making them the go-to choice for businesses.

He added, “Customer data has become an asset for businesses. Ensuring its security and responsible management is not just a regulatory requirement but also a key factor in retaining and attracting new customers. Our commitment to modern data compliance and management has helped us build strong, long-term partnerships with leading businesses across sectors."

With a partner network in over 130 countries, Thriwe has a track record of working with prominent financial institutions such as Amex, Mastercard, Visa, HSBC, Standard Chartered, HDFC, Axis Bank, Mashreq Bank, Union Pay, and others. Additionally, as part of its Middle East expansion plan, the company is setting its sights on generating around USD 100 million in revenue from the Saudi Market over the next 36 months.