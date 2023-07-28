‘The Wisdom Bridge’ by Daaji offers nine principles to life

Daaji’s approach offers a pathway to tap into the true self—a place of authenticity, compassion, and inner peace

Published: Fri 28 Jul 2023, 5:33 PM

The intentions, thoughts and actions of the elders are caught by the hearts of the children. The children observe, learn and imbibe the teachings quickly and faithfully, and the elders have the responsibility to not only raise the children well, but nurture and guide them in a way that they can lead fulfilling lives.

Kamlesh D Patel, known widely as Daaji, is the fourth in a century-old lineage of spiritual guides. His teachings arise from his personal experience on the path of Heartfulness, while reflecting his deep spirit of enquiry and respect for the world’s great spiritual traditions and scientific advancements. Daaji practised pharmacy in New York City for over three decades before dedicating his life as a guide and mentor for spiritual seekers everywhere. A self-professed student of spirituality, he devotes much of his time and energy to research in the field of consciousness and spirituality, approaching the subject with scientific methodology — a practical approach that stems from his own experience and mastery in the field.

Daaji in The Wisdom Bridge offers nine principles to guide you, the reader, to live a life that inspires your children and your loved ones.

These principles are important references for parents, parents-to-be, grandparents and caregivers to create fulfilling and happy lives. They will not only help you enrich the lives of your children and raise responsible teenagers, but pave the way for an inspired life and resilient bonds in your family.

Today, Heartfulness is available to one and all, and is helping millions of people across 160 countries. Rooted in the ancient practices of Raja Yoga, the heartfulness way presents a set of practices to help unravel the layers of conditioning and suppressed feelings that contribute to our unhappiness and stress. Daaji’s approach offers a pathway to tap into the true self—a place of authenticity, compassion, and inner peace.

Daaji’s profound contributions led to him receiving the prestigious Padma Bhushan award from the Government of India, in recognition of his distinguished service to the field of spirituality. He is the author of several international bestsellers, including ‘The Heartfulness Way’, ‘Designing Destiny’, and ‘Wisdom Bridge’, offering profound insights into personal transformation, the integration of spirituality in daily life, and raising resilient children.