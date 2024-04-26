Published: Fri 26 Apr 2024, 11:55 AM

Get ready for a special treat as The Spotty Ghaidaan is set to be launched at the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair on April 29. The charming children’s picture book created by Emirati illustrator Mohammed Al Rais and based on a tale by Swiss author Kurt Blum, is set to capture the hearts of young readers with its delightful story of uniqueness and triumph.

The Spotty Ghaidaan tells a concise yet impactful tale with an underlying educational message. Ghaidaan, a unique camel with shy tendencies and distinctive spots, faces ridicule from children. However, through diligent practice in his garden, he hones a special talent, transforming into a celebrated entertainer. Alongside Ghaidaan’s journey, the story promotes environmental awareness by showcasing the reuse of materials like aluminium cans.

Al Rais’ evocative illustrations vividly depict the rich tapestry of Emirati culture and heritage, inviting readers to immerse themselves in its diverse landscapes and traditions. The book is supported by governmental entities and private sponsors, mainly by the Ministry of Culture through the National Grant Programme for Culture and Creativity Programme, the Embassy of Switzerland, Farnek Services LLC and Property Finder UAE. The Ministry of Culture extends assistance to Emiratis through grants designed to nurture talent and enhance cultural production. These grants specifically aim to support creative professionals who excel in the cultural and creative sectors.

Arthur Mattli, Ambassador of Switzerland to the UAE, said: “The inspiring story teaches us that skills development, and not appearance, will make a difference in our lives and in the lives of those we are supporting.”

The book will be released in English and Arabic and distributed by the Publishing House Al Fulk. It can be purchased at www.alfulktp.com and www.orange-pier.com.