The Seventy-Ninth Group's 3rd annual event makes a grand return

The Seventy Ninth Group 2023 annual event

The Seventy Ninth Group, a leading multinational asset management firm, proudly announces its third Annual Event at the Emirates Golf Club. Scheduled for October 17, this year’s event has become a tradition—an opportunity to thank valued clients and partners while celebrating success and growth. For the first time, it is open to new attendees to learn more about investment opportunities with The Seventy Ninth Group team.

The Seventy Ninth Group, founded by serial entrepreneur David Webster, previously the UK’s largest private landlord with over 800 properties, along with his sons, Jake and Curtis, occupies a unique position in both the real estate and natural resources sectors. The company specialises in the acquisition and redevelopment of undervalued assets during times of economic turmoil.

Since its inception, it has maintained values of transparency and innovation, focusing on sustainable wealth generation through diversified investments across sectors, including residential, leisure, commercial, resources and equities.

"Our Third Annual Event has evolved into a pivotal occasion for fostering enduring connections within our network and beyond," remarked David Webster, chairman, The Seventy Ninth Group. "Outside the exceptional golf experience, it's an opportunity to share our vision for continued growth and mutual success."

Reflecting on past milestones, the 2022 inaugural event brought together over 100 clients and partners at Emirates Golf Club for a day filled with engaging activities and meaningful interactions. This was preceded by the inaugural event in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, which launched the annual affair and not only highlighted the firm’s commitment to global relationships and community but also celebrated a shared passion for golf. The second season in 2023, also hosted at the same venue, grew to welcome over 150 esteemed guests who participated in a day of golfing on Dubai’s premier course. Guests enjoyed the exciting opportunity to win a BMW X2 in the Hole-in-One competition and concluded the day with an elegant evening gathering at the Royal Majlis. This year's invitation reflects The Seventy Ninth Group's dedication to broadening its community of partners and clients, signifying a new chapter for the annual event.

For more details and to register to attend, email: events@the79thgroup.co.uk