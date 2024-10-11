The second edition of Domain Days 2024 returns to the UAE

The two-day event will bring together 40 local and global speakers, 200 professional attendees from 100 plus companies, to discuss the latest trends in the industry and gain insights into the Middle East and Africa region.

The highly anticipated second edition of Domain Days, returns to the UAE on November 5-6, 2024 at the Marriott Resort Palm, Jumeirah, Dubai, to thrill technology and innovation enthusiasts in the Middle East and Africa region.

The two-day event will bring together 40 local and global speakers, 200 professional attendees from 100 plus companies, to discuss the latest trends in the industry and gain insights into the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, including the newest topics around the industry focusing on the new gTLD programme from ICANN, A.I. in Domains, Web3, future of domain names and web hosting in MEA region. The edition will feature the region's first ever domain name and digital asset auction.

As the premier domain industry event in the MEA region, Domain Days aims to create a platform for domain investors, registrars, registries, monetization, and traffic experts, web3/blockchain domain enthusiasts, hosting/cloud providers, SaaS providers, and industry enthusiasts to connect, collaborate, and stay updated on the latest trends and innovations in the domain industry.

Munir Badr, founder, Domain Days said: “As we return for the second edition of Domain Days, I couldn’t be more excited to see how much the landscape has evolved. Dubai has quickly become a global hub for innovation, and the growth in the internet, domain, and Web3 sectors here has been nothing short of extraordinary. This year, we’re building on that momentum by bringing together the world’s leading experts and innovators to drive the conversation forward. Domain Days 2024 will be a pivotal moment for the industry, creating an unmatched platform for learning, networking, and shaping the future of digital assets and domain technology in the region.”

“Our objective is to foster innovation, facilitate collaboration, and drive growth within the domain, hosting, and cloud sectors in the UAE. We envision this gathering as a catalyst for transforming ideas into action, forging new partnerships, and driving the UAE to the forefront of this dynamic industry. Together, we will sculpt a future where the possibilities are as limitless as the digital landscape itself," Badr said.

The conference will delve into a range of crucial topics, including domain name registration and management, auctions, investing, and monetisation strategies. Attendees can look forward to fireside chats and panel discussions led by industry experts, offering insights into best practices, challenges, and emerging trends. This year, Domain Days 2024 will emphasise the rise of Web3 domains, widely considered the future of the internet, and explore their growing global impact. The conference brings together some of the biggest names in the industry, including famous domainers, panel members, and speakers from all around the globe. Some of the prominent speakers will include Dr Marwan Alzarouni, CEO of AI, The Department of Economy and Tourism & CEO of Dubai Blockchain Centre; Mohammed Mubarak Al Falasi, manager-Digital Resources Telecommunication and Digital Government Regulatory Authority; and Munir Badr, founder & curator/CEO, Domain Days/AEserver, and many more to enthrall the guests and audience attending the event. Dr Marwan Alzarouni, CEO OF AI The Department of Economy and Tourism & CEO of Dubai Blockchain Centre, adds: “Domain Days Dubai stands at the forefront of a transformative era, seamlessly bridging the well-established realms of Web2 Domains with the innovative, decentralised world of Web3 innovations. This convergence not only heralds a new chapter in digital identity and security but also empowers users with unprecedented control and opportunities in the domain name space. As we navigate this pivotal junction, the insights and collaborations fostered here in Dubai are instrumental in shaping a future of the industry where technology serves as a beacon of empowerment and inclusivity." The gold sponsors for the second edition are industry leaders that include Nova Registry (.link); it.com Domains; PowerDmarc; Markmonitor; Sedo; AEserver.com as well as RightoftheDot (ROTD).

The second day of the event ends with a VIP-only after-party on one of Dubai's biggest yachts where attendees will be able to experience an exclusive opportunity to connect with fellow C-level executives and VIPs. The 4-hour Dubai Marina Mega Yacht Cruise will foster team-building activities and group discussions on relevant topics among participants.