The rise of health tourism in Dubai

Dubai's strategic initiatives to establish itself as a premier global destination for health tourism have achieved significant success, reflected in the growth of high-calibre medical facilities and a substantial influx of international health tourists.
Over the past five years, the city's healthcare sector has seen remarkable expansion, with the number of clinics and hospitals increasing by 25 per cent. This growth is part of Dubai’s broader strategy to attract 500,000 medical tourists annually by 2025.
Influx of International Patients and Economic Impact
Dubai's health tourism sector is flourishing, with a steady rise in patient numbers. In 2023, the city welcomed over 400,000 international patients, contributing significantly to the local economy. The influx of these medical tourists generated an estimated Dh1.2 billion in revenue, highlighting the sector’s importance as a key economic driver.
Enriching Global Medical Practices in Dubai
The integration of global medical expertise with local practices has enhanced Dubai’s healthcare landscape. Clinics like Hair of Istanbul, which recently launched their online portal HairOfIstanbul.com, bring specialised services and introduce innovative medical practices, elevating the overall standard of healthcare in the region. According to Fatih Akdemir, chairman of the board at Hair of Istanbul, this synergy between local and international medical standards fosters a dynamic healthcare environment that benefits both practitioners and patients alike.
The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has been instrumental in this growth, implementing initiatives that streamline licensing for international practitioners and ensure facilities meet stringent quality standards. These efforts are part of a comprehensive plan to make Dubai a top global destination for health tourism, focusing on elective surgeries, wellness treatments, and specialised medical procedures.
As Dubai continues to attract global healthcare providers and patients, its health tourism sector is poised for further expansion. The ongoing development of medical facilities, combined with supportive government policies, ensures that Dubai remains at the forefront of international health tourism, offering advanced medical treatments in a world-class setting.
