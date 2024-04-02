The multifaceted world of Abhishek Pandey: Exploring his expertise and achievements in education and beyond

Published: Tue 2 Apr 2024, 12:52 PM

Abhishek Pandey is a multifaceted individual with a rich tapestry of accomplishments and expertise. With degrees in MSc, MA, and BEd, along with recognition from the British Council of India for his mastery of English Phonetics, he stands as an educational innovator, soft skills trainer, author, and freelance poet. His proficiency extends to diverse areas such as Six Sigma, Academic Audits, Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP), and Total Quality Management in Education, positioning him as a thought leader in the educational landscape.

Having authored numerous books on topics ranging from academics to child psychology, Pandey has contributed significantly to motivating the younger generation towards righteousness. His prolific writing is evident in over 1,000 papers and write-ups on quality initiatives, cementing his reputation as a scholar in academia.

With a wealth of teaching experience spanning over a decade, including roles as a director at Maharaja Public School and deputy director at Vedanta International School, Pandey has honed his skills as an educator. His certifications as a trainer for Quality Circles/TQM in Education and his accolades, including the 'Rashtriya Shiksha Ratna' award and the 'Innovation in Education' award, underscore his commitment to excellence.

Currently serving as the founding director of the Charles Walters Council for Innovation & Research (CWCIR), Pandey's vision is to promote and support research and innovation across various fields. This mandate, enshrined in the company's mission under Section 8 of the Company Act 2013, reflects his dedication to enhancing the quality of life for all Indians through the advancement of knowledge and innovation.

Acknowledged by numerous universities worldwide and adorned with over a thousand awards, Pandey's contributions have garnered appreciation from dignitaries such as the Governor of Uttar Pradesh, the deputy CM of Uttar Pradesh, and the Prime Minister of India. His efforts in organising global summits on crucial topics like SDG, Peace, Innovation, and Youth Skills, as well as his involvement in social projects like the Zero Hunger Project and Clean and Green the Nation, highlight his commitment to societal betterment.

Appointed as the Regional Resource Person by CBSE, an Innovation Ambassador of CBSE Innovation Cell, and a MoC by Niti Ayog, Pandey's influence extends to shaping educational policies and spreading innovation concepts nationwide. Additionally, his role as the brand ambassador of Vikshit Bharat underscores his dedication to driving positive change in India.

Notably, Pandey's initiative to conduct an award ceremony in the name of Honor of Ashoka Award, chaired by distinguished figures like Gen. JJ Singh, reflects his commitment to recognising and felicitating the contributions of bureaucrats, journalists, judicial officials, public figures, Scientists and social workers in India, further solidifying his position as a catalyst for societal transformation. The Defense Minister of India appreciated this award ceremony a week back stating his best wishes to it.

Pandey has recently been appointed as the brand ambassador of Vikshit Bharat too.

For more information, visit www.cwsir.org and www.ashokahalloffame.co.uk

— Peeush Srivastava is an international media specialist with 25+ years of experience with Indian and international media platforms for maintaining diplomatic liaison and building strong and long-term relations with international organisations/corporate/govt bodies/business chambers.