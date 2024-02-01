The inventive QuantLase Lab: From optical imaging to photonic computing
As technology drives progress, its computational demands become more intense.
Today’s innovators have pushed technological progress to the very limits of computational technology. Even modern algorithms and supercomputers often can't keep up with the demands of real-world solutions in areas like finance, pharmaceuticals, and cryptography. Machine learning and large-scale, algorithmic network technologies must contend with the limits of computing hardware. Because of this, it is increasingly important to innovate and, if needed, invent new ways of computing. Dr. Pramod Kumar Director of research and innovation and principal scientist of the laser technology and quantum photonics division at the QuantLase Laboratory is working on just that.
The QuantLase Lab is a subsidiary of International Holdings Company (IHC) and a research and innovation laboratory in Abu Dhabi. Syed Basar Shueb is the CEO and managing director of Abu Dhabi’s International Holding Company (IHC) and QuantLase Lab.
"Finding the optimal solution of multiparameter or multifunctional problems is important across many disciplines, but it can be computationally intensive," says Dr Kumar. He is also an ambassador for ideaXme in London. "One of the indispensable tools in broadening our knowledge and understanding and finding scientifically appealing solutions to technological challenges is quantum-enabled photonic technology," he emphasises.
A quantum technology innovator and inventor of solutions, Dr Kumar is a world-leading expert in optical-chaos-enabled photonic computing. He is working to create more powerful processes that can handle more data faster while working hands-on with real-world solutions. Dr Kumar invented the laser-based diffractive phase interferometry technology used across the UAE to carry out large-scale Covid-19 screenings.
Another of Dr Kumar's innovations will likely be the talk of photonic blockchain or The Quantum Revolution: Reinventing Finance enthusiasts. His quantum random number generator will use a semiconductor laser subjected to optical perturbation to assign keys on a quantum blockchain. It's an algorithmic masterpiece set to change the future, which is what blockchain tech continually strives for.
Real-world innovations are the goal of Dr Kumar's work at the QuantLase Laboratory. "My research aims for the foreseeable future are to solve real-world issues" says Dr Kumar. One key to this is leading multi-disciplinary efforts to develop advanced light-based technologies.
His present emphasis has been on developing precision instruments and optical decision-making machines, but the applications span many types of future technology. To this end, QuantLase Laboratory has become a site for collaborative projects with world-spanning teams. "By bringing distinguished scientists together, both in-person and virtually, we can find a sustainable way to collaborate and accelerate to achieve our scientific breakthrough," Dr. Kumar notes.
Dr Kumar's plan for the foreseeable future is to stay focused on the innovations he can create and the differences he can make. To him, the QuantLase Laboratory is where the future is being invented, and it is the best place for his work. "The best minds in science gather at Quantlase Laboratory," he says, "To create the most cutting-edge and disruptive photonic technology to assist society with some of the largest difficulties we face today."
Working with global leaders to bring innovations to governments and nonprofit research groups, Dr Kumar's work in Laser Tech and quantum computing has already brought positive change to the world of optical communication and computing, including the field of living physical sciences. The furthest potential of his work is ever-growing and leading computational technology into the future.