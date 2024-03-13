The hidden danger to women's health in sun-warmed cars

Speakers reinforce UN’s HeForShe movement
Every time a woman steps into a car heated by the sun, she unknowingly exposes herself to significant health risks. The immediate discomforts of fatigue, headaches, and dizziness are merely the beginning. More alarmingly, repeated exposure to the sweltering interior of a parked car can profoundly affect a woman's reproductive health, potentially jeopardizing her ability to conceive and carry a healthy baby.
The Risks: A Toxic Chemical Brew
The danger arises from both the oppressive heat and a toxic cocktail of chemicals released from the car's interior components. In temperatures that can soar to over +70°C, carcinogenic compounds are emitted from plastic panels, upholstery, and other items within the vehicle. These harmful substances, accumulating in the confined space, pose a significant threat to a woman's well-being.
Specifically, the hazardous elements identified include benzene, formaldehyde, phenolic compounds, and toluene. A study published in 'Cell Reports Physical Science' by a Beijing-based research team found that concentrations of some carcinogens in heated cars can exceed safe levels considerably. For instance, formaldehyde levels were 35 per cent higher, and acetaldehyde levels were 60.5 per cent higher than the safe threshold. These chemicals infiltrate the body through inhalation and skin contact, directly impacting a woman's reproductive capacity.
Over time, exposure to these toxins can lead to various health issues, including headaches, sleep disturbances, and reduced libido. Critically, it affects fertility by diminishing the quantity and quality of a woman's eggs. The repercussions extend beyond the mother, as constant exposure during pregnancy can endanger both the expectant mother and her unborn child, increasing risks of miscarriage and complications.
Furthermore, studies have linked benzene exposure to the development of malignant tumors. This carcinogen damages DNA structure, triggering cell mutations and potentially leading to various types of cancer, including nasopharyngeal, breast, cervical, and ovarian cancers.
Strategies for Reducing Risk
Completely avoiding carcinogens is challenging, but their impact, especially in cars, can be mitigated. Here are some practical methods:
By adopting these measures, women can significantly lower their risk and protect their reproductive health from the invisible dangers lurking inside sun-heated cars.
—The views expressed by Jon Stojan are his own and may not reflect the newspaper's policy.
