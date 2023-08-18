The five best schools in Dubai accepting admissions for 2024/25

Published: Fri 18 Aug 2023, 4:51 PM Last updated: Tue 12 Sep 2023, 4:20 PM

Securing a spot at these elite schools can be competitive, and long waiting lists are a common denominator. This post lists the best schools in Dubai taking admissions for 2024/25. Granted, the admission processes for these schools will differ from one another. In fact, in some cases, schools may require students to take an aptitude test or provide a letter of recommendation.

If you are looking for the best schools in Dubai, here's a compiled list of such schools -

GIIS (Global Indian International School) Dubai

GIIS Dubai has gained a reputation for being one of the best international schools in Dubai by offering a transformative learning journey. It focuses on the holistic development of students. Recently, the school was rated 'GOOD' by the Department of Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), highlighting the high quality of education the school provides.

The school caters to various levels, from preschool to high school, offering internationally recognised curricula, like the Global Montessori Plus (GMP) and CBSE. GIIS is one of the best CBSE schools in Dubai because of its nine GEMS Holistic Framework. It takes into account academic excellence, sports excellence, visual and performing arts, personality development, innovation and creativity, entrepreneurship and leadership, universal values and ethics, community and care, and skills development.

Is GIIS Dubai taking admissions for 2024/25? Yes.

The admission process at GIIS Dubai

Global Indian International School Dubai offers a smooth and straightforward admission process. Here's what the admission process looks like at GIIS Dubai -

Step 1: Enquiry form — Fill out the enquiry form with details like the first and last name, email address, phone number, the grade you are seeking admission to, your interested curricula, and so on.

Step 2: Assessment — GIIS has admission counsellors who assist you in scheduling an assessment. For pre-KG and kindergarten classes, the assessment is conducted face-to-face (FTF). For grades one to 12, the assessment can be done either FTF or online, based on preference.

Step 3: Registration fee payment — Post-assessment, you need to pay the registration fee.

Step 4: Document verification — You need to submit a list of documents required by GIIS Dubai. You can find this list on the website.

Step 5: Payment of admission deposit — An admission deposit needs to be paid to confirm the admission.

Step 6: Payment of tuition fee — Again, the school's admission counsellors guide you through the process of tuition fee details.

Step 7: KHDA registration and signing of school contract — The last step is KHDA registration, which is mandatory for all students in Dubai. After this, you'll need to sign the school contract that includes campus-specific rules and regulations.

GEMS International School, Al Khail

GEMS International School, Al Khail, is a prestigious institution in Dubai. The school boasts a diverse student and faculty body from a range of nationalities. It's a reflection of the school's ethos, which is aimed at moulding true global citizens. It is a part of the school's mission and vision: to provide exceptional quality education to satisfy the needs of an increasingly growing international community.

Is GEMS International School, Al Khail taking admissions for 2024/25? Yes.

The admission process at GEMS International School

The admissions process at the school starts with submitting an inquiry on the school's website, followed by submitting the requested documents and paying the registration fee. Parents and students should note that completing the application and paying the registration fee does not guarantee admission.

Nord Anglia International School Dubai

Nord Anglia is a leading international school organisation offering a personalised learning experience to students. It does so by combining strong academic foundations with cutting-edge technology and facilities. This model prepares its students not only for academic success but also for the future.

Is Nord Anglia International School taking admissions for 2024/25? Yes.

The admission process at Nord Anglia International School

NAS Dubai admits students based on a range of factors, like character, their suitability to the school's rigorous academic environment, and an assessment. The assessment, of course, varies depending on the year group. The school also maintains a waiting list, and its length depends upon the group.

Uptown International School

Uptown International School is a member of the Taaleem family of schools. It boasts exceptional facilities fit for efficiently adopting international curricula. The school has a genuine goal of transforming the lives of its students.

Is Uptown International School taking admissions for 2024/25? Yes.

The admission process at Uptown International School

It is straightforward, involving online application form submission, uploading the required documents, and following the instructions given by the admission team. Also, the school does have an assessment policy.

Repton School Dubai

Repton Dubai is a prestigious international school in Dubai, offering international curricula with a focus on developing learners through academic, creative, and sporting pursuits. The school boasts a stunning campus and outstanding facilities, including boarding facilities for students.

Is Repton School Dubai taking admissions for 2024/25? Yes.

The admission process at Repton School Dubai

The admissions process involves contacting the Admissions Office, booking a school visit, submitting the necessary documents, and completing assessments devised for the learners' specific age groups.

Admissions for the 2024/25 academic year are open at various renowned institutions, such as GIIS Dubai, GEMS International School, Nord Anglia International School, Uptown International School, and Repton School Dubai. Each school follows a distinct admission process involving inquiries, assessments, document submissions, and registration fees. As these schools are highly sought-after, early application is recommended to secure a spot.