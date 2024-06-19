The Dollar Business opens its new state-of-the-art Experience Centre at DWTC

Published: Wed 19 Jun 2024, 9:47 AM

The Dollar Business (TDB), a global leader in trade intelligence, announces the launch of its new state-of-the-art Experience Centre at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC). The sparkling new centre reinforces its commitment to serving the Middle East market and fostering stronger business ties across the region that has long been a vital hub for international trade.

The Dollar Business is a trailblazer in trade analytics, committed to simplifying complex trade intel for businesses worldwide. With the inauguration of its new Experience Centre at DWTC, the global trade intelligence platform is now better placed as a growth catalyst for UAE-based enterprises that are seeking new avenues for business growth.

Businesses in the Middle East can now visit the Centre to witness the capabilities of TDB’s AI-driven, web-based super-engine firsthand.

The advanced technological solution streamlines the process of pinpointing suitable suppliers, buyers, and prospective markets with ease. The new-age technology tool also equips enterprises with vital insights into competitors' strategies, pricing models, and market presence. Armed with these insights, EX-IM gives businesses a clear global strategic advantage, perhaps beyond what the world of big data has given to the biggest of global corporations across most First World markets.

DWTC, situated at the heart of the Middle East, has been a central hub for business in the region. The Centre acts as a vibrant hub, seamlessly connecting businesses, products, and innovative ideas worldwide. Its year-round line-up of international trade fairs, consumer shows, and prestigious conferences fosters connections that transcend geographical boundaries. The Centre provides an unparalleled platform for business networking opportunities – as such, an indisputable masterstroke from The Dollar Business in choice of business centre, where various industry representatives can simply walk-in to experience the power of having global trade engineered and meticulously fabricated on digital touchscreens, for their fingertips. With an experience island hosting first-hand experience devices, multiple interface screens and adequately-equipped demonstration zones, the new cutting-edge facility promises an immersive journey into the world of international trade, empowering global businesses with unparalleled insights and tools. Speaking about which, Avnish Goyal, CMD of The Dollar Business, expresses his enthusiasm about this strategic expansion and says, "The new Experience Centre at the Dubai World Trade Centre is more than just a physical space. It embodies innovation, knowledge, and excellence. It’s where knowledge meets strategy." The Dollar Business (TDB), a multinational with a clientele spread across 45 countries outside UAE, seamlessly integrates cutting-edge technology, comprehensive information, and human expertise to simplify and enhance foreign trade for global businesses. Through its platform, users can gain access to a wealth of resources, enabling them to dive deep into data, trends, and market dynamics to form informed opinions about companies engaged in foreign trade. Since its inception, TDB has played a pivotal role in empowering thousands of businesses – to expand their presence across international borders. The company's commitment to making foreign trade simpler, universal and more certain remains unwavering.

For more information about The Dollar Business and its innovative solutions, please visit https://ae.thedollarbusiness.com.