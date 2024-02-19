The College of Mass Communication at Ajman University wins at Kuwait Creativity Award on the Richter Humanitarian Project

Published: Mon 19 Feb 2024, 4:48 PM

The College of Mass Communication at Ajman University has won the Excellence in Media Award in the 11th edition of the Kuwait Creativity Award, held under the patronage of Abdulrahman Al Mutairi, Minister of Information and Culture, Kuwait.

The college was honoured for its participation in the " Richter" humanitarian project, which narrates a touching human story inspired by a deeply personal experience of a girl who lost her family in a devastating earthquake. This project sheds light on her journey, fraught with challenges and hardships, in the aftermath of this tragedy.

Dr Safa Osman, coordinator of the radio and television course at the College of Mass Communication and supervisor of the project, commended the widespread recognition garnered by the " Richter" humanitarian project at the Arab level. She emphasised that this project epitomizes the dedicated efforts and innovative creativity of the students: Awad Essam Al din, Ahmed Al Hammami, and Ahmed Hussein. Furthermore, she highlighted that the project was acclaimed not only for its artistic and technical quality but also for the human depth and social awareness it conveys.

The Arab Media Forum honoured the winners of the Kuwait Creativity Award in its eleventh edition, recognising the creative and influential individuals in the fields of art, culture, media, advertising, public relations, marketing, humanitarian work, and national artistic endeavours. With over 700 participants, 66 were selected across various fields including science, culture, media, volunteering, charity, and the environment.

The Kuwait Creativity Award, known for highlighting the best achievements in multiple fields, provided an exceptional platform this year to showcase the talents of young people and the creative works that transcend boundaries to touch hearts and stimulate minds.

It is worth mentioning that the College of Mass Communication at Ajman University winning this award underscores the dedication of both the university and the college to enhance the skills of their students and empower them to contribute positively to society. This achievement also emphasizes the substantial role the college plays in providing students with a diverse range of professional, personal, and social skills. The Kuwait Creativity Award, along with its acknowledgement and appreciation of excellence, serves as a powerful incentive for both students and the college to persist in their pursuit of innovation and creativity within the media industry.