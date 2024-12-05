The 13th Sikh Awards celebrate global contributions of the Sikh Community in Dubai

Navdeep Singh Bhansal and Harmeek Singh at the 10th Sikh Awards.

The highly anticipated 13th Annual Sikh Awards will return to Dubai on Saturday, December 14, 2024, marking the second time this prestigious event is hosted in the UAE.

Held at the H Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road, the event is set to welcome over 400 distinguished guests, including international dignitaries, community leaders, sports icons, celebrities, and business leaders from countries including India, Canada, Kenya, the UK, the USA, and the UAE. This gathering reflects the Sikh community’s global presence and celebrates individuals who embody the values of service, equality, and resilience.

The Sikh Awards not only highlight the extraordinary contributions of Sikhs across continents, recognising their achievements in categories like business, charity, education, profession, media, seva (Selfless Voluntary Service), sports, and entertainment, but also recognise individuals who share the same humanitarian and success values irrespective of their heritage, caste or creed.

The event will also feature special honours including the People's Choice Award, Lifetime Achievement Award, and Special Recognition Award, celebrating those who have left a transformative impact on society. Recipients span continents — Asia, North America, Europe, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East — illustrating the diverse and impactful roles Sikhs play worldwide. Dr Navdeep Singh Bansal, founder of The Sikh Awards, shared his excitement about the upcoming event, saying: “Hosting the Sikh Awards again in the UAE reflects the strong connection we share with this community. Over the past 13 years, these awards have celebrated individuals whose professional and philanthropic contributions have been transformative, and we are honored to highlight their achievements on this global stage.” Dr Harmeek Singh, CEO and Chairman of the Plan B Group and long-time supporter of The Sikh Awards, emphasised the importance of the event, stating: "The Sikh Awards uniquely celebrate our community on a global scale. The enthusiasm we received in 2020, when the event was first held in Dubai, only strengthens our commitment to spotlighting these remarkable achievements. This year, we look forward to welcoming global winners and guests to once again honour the spirit of the Sikh community.”

The Sikh community's contributions span countless fields — from running langars (community kitchens) that feed millions to supporting education, environmental initiatives, and humanitarian efforts globally. Sikhs continue to enrich societies in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and beyond, promoting inclusivity and cross-cultural unity.