Tenable urges organisations to reimagine cybersecurity at GITEX 2024

Maher Jadallah, senior director — Middle East and North Africa, Tenable

Tenable, a leading exposure management company, will be exhibiting at GITEX Global at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre from October 14-18. During the event, Tenable will present its AI-powered exposure management solutions that provide comprehensive visibility into attack paths across organizations’ entire infrastructure, from IT systems and cloud environments to operational technology (OT) and beyond. Additionally, Tenable will be launching its 2024 Cloud Risk Report at the show.

Today’s fragmented security landscape, with scattered products, siloed views, and disconnected teams, struggles to fend off threats across an increasingly complex attack surface. The cyber risk challenge cannot be addressed with isolated security strategies and solutions. Enterprises need a unified view of risk across all assets to connect the dots between various risk factors and foster collaboration among teams, empowering them with the intelligence required to strengthen defenses and safeguard against attacks.

Tenable is dedicated to identifying and addressing critical security gaps that leave businesses vulnerable. Its industry-leading exposure management platform brings together security visibility, insights, and actions across the entire attack surface, enabling modern organisations to protect themselves from IT infrastructure, cloud, OT, and everywhere in between. "Rapid advancements in technology and digital transformation make it challenging for organisations to stay one step ahead of attackers," said Maher Jadallah, senior director— Middle East and North Africa, Tenable. "Security teams often have to juggle multiple clouds and identities across a converged IoT, OT and IT landscape. At GITEX 2024, we will show organisations how they can expose and close the priority security gaps that put their businesses at risk. Our team will be on hand to help visitors reimagine cybersecurity as a global force for eradicating their exposure."



Tenable will be co-exhibiting, alongside AmiViz from booth number H24-A45, Hall 24, and StarLink DMCC from booth number H1-A20, Hall 1. The Tenable Team will be offering demonstrations of its exposure management platform TenableOne, as well as Tenable Cloud Security, Tenable OT Security, Tenable Vulnerability Management and Tenable Identity Exposure.