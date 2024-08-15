Techysquad partners with Spotware in exclusive collaboration

Published: Thu 15 Aug 2024, 3:44 PM

Techysquad IT Infrastructure Co LLC, a leading provider of advanced CRM solutions, has joined forces with Spotware, the creators behind cTrader — one of the industry's most respected trading platforms - as part of strategic collaboration.

This groundbreaking partnership brings together Techysquad’s expertise in CRM technology with cTrader's cutting-edge trading tools developed by Spotware to deliver a more streamlined experience for brokers and traders.

Techysquad has meticulously integrated its CRM solutions with the cTrader platform, meaning brokers can now manage their client relationships with greater ease, while also improving customer service.

Such integration offers new possibilities, allowing users to experience a more intuitive and efficient trading environment, providing real-time data synchronisation, which is crucial for making informed trading decisions.

Meanwhile, the platform's user-friendly interface simplifies trading processes, particularly in the way brokers and traders interact with trading platforms, enabling them to better navigate the complexities of the financial markets - and save time in the process.

By teaming up with Spotware, Techysquad is able to tap into more than 14 years of fintech innovation, with the company having revolutionised the trading industry with the development of its proprietary cTrader trading platform.

cTrader stands out in a highly competitive market, offering unparalleled order execution speed and an intuitive interface that appeals to both novice and experienced traders. The platform's specially crafted design ensures that users can utilise its advanced capabilities effortlessly without confusion. With the help of advanced tools such as sophisticated take profit and stop loss systems, detachable charts, and a variety of chart time frames, cTrader provides traders with real-time market sentiment and depth of market information, enhancing their ability to make more precise and timely trades. It presents a complete turnkey solution, equipping brokers of all sizes with the technology they need to offer premium forex, CFD, and spread betting services, in turn simplifying the process for brokers to deliver high-quality trading experiences to their clients. Overall, the collaboration between Techysquad and Spotware represents a strategic initiative to provide brokers and traders with a comprehensive, efficient, and user-friendly trading solution. Both companies are united in their mission to continuously innovate in order to meet the evolving demands of the foreign exchange market.

