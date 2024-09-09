Techysquad gears up for iFX EXPO Asia 2024

Published: Mon 9 Sep 2024, 12:16 PM

Techysquad IT Infrastructure Co LLC, a leading provider of technology solutions for the brokerage industry has enjoyed significant attention within fintech circles over the past few months. Following the launch of a brand-new prop trading CRM solution, the company looks forward to the upcoming iFX EXPO Asia 2024, in Bangkok, Thailand.

Scheduled to take place from 16 to 18 September 2024, the 2+ day- event presents itself as an ideal opportunity for the technology provider to showcase its innovative technology suite for brokers and prop firms, connect with existing and potential partners in Southeast Asia, and share its expertise.

Visitors can meet the Techysquad team of experts at booth no. 19 and explore the benefits of the company’s advanced solutions through live product demonstrations, and identify possibilities for mutual growth. Meticulously designed to meet the demands of modern brokers and prop firms, Techysquad’s technology bundle comprises a complete selection of tools and solutions that cover all the key touch points of the user journey. This allows brokers and prop firms to streamline their operations and upscale faster. In addition to presenting its solutions, Techysquad will offer expo attendees the opportunity to hear from some of the visionaries shaping its vision and mission.

To explore Techysquad’s offering or to schedule a meeting, contact the team.