TCL Electronics unveils latest TV lineup in GCC with exclusive TOD promotion
To celebrate the launch, TCL is offering a special promotion for customers in the GCC until July 14
TCL Electronics (1070.HK), a global leader in consumer electronics, proudly announces the launch of its latest addition to its C series and P series line of TVs in the GCC region. Alongside this exciting new product lineup, TCL is offering a complimentary TOD subscription, the leading sports streaming platform in the Middle East by the beIN Media Group and the exclusive streaming provider in the region for Euro 2024 content, for customers who purchase any TCL TV from their XL Collection of 75 inches or larger, valid until July 14.
Sunny Yang, general manager of TCL Middle East and Africa, expressed enthusiasm about the launch, stating, "We are thrilled to introduce our latest TV lineup in the GCC region. TCL remains committed to delivering innovative products that enhance the entertainment experience of our consumers. Our collaboration with TOD for this exclusive promotion underscores our dedication to providing exceptional value to our customers."
TCL's latest TV lineup is renowned for its ultra-slim designs that seamlessly integrate into any home interior, offering cutting-edge technology for a captivating viewing experience. The new C and P series include models such as the C855, C655, C655 Pro, and P755, now available across the GCC region. Exclusive to Oman and Qatar, the C655 Pro stands out with its advanced features.
The TCL C855 Premium QD-Mini LED 4K TV features dynamic HDR performance peaking at 3500 nits, delivering striking contrasts and vivid, true-to-life colors. Its Low Reflection feature ensures glare-free viewing, complemented by the ONKYO 2.2.2 Hi-Fi audio system for premium sound quality. Powered by the AiPQ PRO Processor and boasting a 144Hz high refresh rate with VRR, the C855 provides smooth visuals ideal for both cinematic viewing and gaming. Sizes range from 98 inches down to 65 inches.
The TCL C655 QLED TV restores true colors with Full Array Local Dimming, offering deeper blacks and brighter highlights for an immersive viewing experience. Enhanced by 4K HDR PRO 600 technology, it delivers accurate colors and fine details. Integrated ONKYO 2.1 Hi-Fi stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos ensure cinematic audio at home. Available in sizes from 98 inches to 43 inches.
The TCL C655 PRO QLED TV takes the C655 further with vibrant colors and exceptional clarity, featuring Full Array Local Dimming and tailored for gaming with Game Master Pro, HDMI 2.1, and 120Hz Motion Clarity. It includes built-in ONKYO 2.1 Hi-Fi speakers with Dolby Atmos for immersive audio. Exclusive to Oman and Qatar.
The P755 4K UHD Google TV brings cutting-edge technology with a 4K HDR display for stunning clarity and vibrant colors. Integrated with Google TV, it offers a personalised interface with access to a wide range of content and apps. Featuring hands-free voice control via Google Assistant, the P755 series combines functionality with a sleek, minimalist design that complements any home décor. Available in various sizes to suit different spaces and preferences.
To celebrate the launch, TCL is offering a special promotion for customers in the GCC. Upon purchasing any TCL TV of 75 inches or larger from any model, customers will receive a complimentary TOD subscription. This offer is available until July 14, providing added value for football fans who can now enjoy the Euro 2024 action with exceptional picture quality and immersive sound on their new TCL TVs.