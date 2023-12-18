Tawasal SuperApp and Noor Capital join forces to bring financial trading to your fingertips

Published: Mon 18 Dec 2023, 11:12 AM Last updated: Mon 18 Dec 2023, 11:55 AM

Tawasal SuperApp, a pioneering all-in-one platform in the UAE, and Noor Capital, the leading financial investment company and provider of financial services in the UAE. Have announced the launch of integrated online trading services. The collaboration elevates Tawasal's services by integrating real-time data and global market trading into its already comprehensive array of financial market offerings. This exclusive partnership between Tawasal SuperApp and Noor Capital sets a new standard in financial services offered within the UAE.

This strategic enhancement solidifies Tawasal's position as the leading app in the region, empowering users with unparalleled access to global market data while seamlessly connecting them to the global Trading arena.

"This collaboration represents a pivotal moment in the evolution of financial services in the UAE," stated Khamis AlShamsi, chairman at Tawasal Information Technology LLC. "By integrating Noor Capital's expertise and trading capabilities into Tawasal's platform, we're empowering users with seamless access to a world of financial opportunities, making trading more accessible and secure."

Renowned for its robust and reliable trading platforms, Noor Capital brings a wealth of market expertise to Tawasal. This alliance not only provides real-time global market data to users but also amplifies the platform’s capabilities, ensuring users make informed and secure trading decisions. Additionally, Noor Capital brings a sense of novelty by bringing forex services closer to enthusiast users.

"We are excited to join hands with Tawasal SuperApp," expressed Mohammed Ghosheh, CEO at Noor Capital PSC. "Our partnership signifies a commitment to delivering reliable tools and expert insights to users, ensuring informed trading decisions in an ever-evolving market."

This innovative integration allows Tawasal users to swiftly transition from market observation to active participation through a user-friendly interface, aimed at comforting users during their trading journey. Thanks to Noor Capital's support, users can register to start their trading journey from the SuperApp's ecosystem.

This latest update from Tawasal eliminates the need for multiple financial apps by merging local stock markets and Forex data into one seamless experience. This integration streamlines the investment process, offering users a single platform for comprehensive market insights. With Tawasal, users can now manage their investments more efficiently, making it a truly unified experience.

