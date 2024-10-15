Tally Solutions to showcase its latest innovation, TallyPrime 5.0 at GITEX 2024

Tally Solutions, a leading international technology company providing business management software, will showcase the latest version of TallyPrime at GITEX 2024. Under the theme 'Perfectly Simple' the latest version, TallyPrime 5.0 will facilitate seamless business operations in multiple languages be it Arabic or English, without compromising on accuracy or consistency. Visitors can experience a live demo and explore the product's capabilities at Hall 7 Booth C15 from October 14-18, at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The team will also run interesting and engaging sessions for entrepreneurs attending GITEX. Along with the exclusive preview of TallyPrime 5.0, Tuhin Sengupta, lead architect of AI engineering, will address a wide audience at GITEX Tech Talks on the subject ‘The AI Advantage: How AI Can Drive Global Growth for MSMEs’. The talk will deep-dive into how AI can transform MSMEs by automating routine tasks, enhancing decision-making, improving customer engagement, government & industry support required, economic impact, and potential.

"This year marks our 10th year at GITEX, and the journey has been extraordinary. We are continuously learning how to help entrepreneurs and business owners across the Middle East succeed and grow with our product and technology. We have been committed to giving our customers great experiences for several years now, and this year, we are bringing Release 5.0 to everyone. A product that we have crafted to help all our customers experience the power and simplicity of Tally much better which also seamlessly works in Arabic. We’re excited to meet all the companies and speakers that join hands at a global event like GITEX and look forward to serving even more customers across countries in the Middle East," said Nupur Goenka, executive director, of Tally Solutions. TallyPrime 5.0 provides a seamless and complete multilingual interface, fluent in both Arabic as well as English, helping businesses work efficiently using these two languages in managing processes as simple as creating invoices, generating reports, and printing documents in their preferred language. The latest release will also enhance business management features for a more simplified experience and enhanced operational efficiency. The new version is free for all users with an active TSS subscription.



Amidst the growing demands for compliance requirements in GCC, Tally has been supporting thousands of businesses in the region to seamlessly comply with VAT regulations. With speculation of e-invoicing being implemented beyond just the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Tally’s advanced e-invoicing features are designed to help businesses remain effortlessly compliant with all e-invoicing regulations, specifically, the FATOORA guidelines set by ZATCA. Users can generate e-invoices with QR codes in both English and Arabic, store and archive invoices in XML format, and get exclusive reports, including user event logs, giving them a complete view of all e-invoicing tasks. It supports real-time e-invoicing and tax documentation in compliance with local regulations, providing accurate translations and detailed reporting.