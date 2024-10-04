Taiwan Excellence to showcase award-winning consumer electronic products at GITEX Global 2024

As one of the most dynamic industries, the consumer electronics sector continues to evolve rapidly, driven by technological advancements and an increasing demand for high-performance solutions.
At GITEX Global 2024, taking place from October 14 to 16, Taiwan Excellence will host an exclusive showcase featuring the latest innovations from 16 leading Taiwanese brands. Among the showcased companies will be renowned names such as ASUS, BENQ, and GETAC, offering attendees a glimpse into cutting-edge technology and advancements from Taiwan's top innovators.
Visit the Taiwan Excellence Pavilion located in Hall 25-A30 at the Dubai World Trade Center, to explore pioneering solutions designed to elevate experiences.
Product in focus include:
ASUS
BENQ
GETAC
