Taiwan Excellence to showcase award-winning consumer electronic products at GITEX Global 2024

Published: Fri 4 Oct 2024, 1:59 PM Last updated: Fri 4 Oct 2024, 2:12 PM

As one of the most dynamic industries, the consumer electronics sector continues to evolve rapidly, driven by technological advancements and an increasing demand for high-performance solutions.

At GITEX Global 2024, taking place from October 14 to 16, Taiwan Excellence will host an exclusive showcase featuring the latest innovations from 16 leading Taiwanese brands. Among the showcased companies will be renowned names such as ASUS, BENQ, and GETAC, offering attendees a glimpse into cutting-edge technology and advancements from Taiwan's top innovators.

Visit the Taiwan Excellence Pavilion located in Hall 25-A30 at the Dubai World Trade Center, to explore pioneering solutions designed to elevate experiences.

Product in focus include:

ASUS

ASUS GB200 NVL72: powers the new era of computing, delivering 30X faster real-time large language model (LLM) inference with 25X lower TCO and 25X less energy.

ASUS AI-PC series: Introducing the fastest, most intelligent Windows PCs ever. Choose from Vivobook for everyday use, Zenbook for business requirements, or ProArt for exceptional creativity and performance. Discover your AI companion from the ASUS AI family, designed to be the most intelligent of them all.

ROG Strix SCAR 18: BEAT THE BEST. BREAK ALL LIMITS.Powered by Intel Core i9 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPU with a max TGP of 175W, the SCAR 18 easily handles even the most demanding games. BENQ BENQ Interactive Display EDLA BenQ Board Pro RP7504: A state-of-the-art smart board with official Google integration, designed for enhanced experiences in both education and corporate environments.

BenQ GV31 Portable Projector: A 1080p Full HD projector with Android TV, Netflix compatibility, and a unique 135° rotating projection feature, ideal for business and leisure applications.

BenQ MA320U Monitor for Mac Users: A 32" 4K UHD Monitor for MacBook Pro and MacBook Air to expand Your MacBook’s View with Consistent Colors Through Just One Cable. GETAC