TAG Middle East FZC kicks off 2024 with a spectacular event

Published: Fri 16 Feb 2024, 10:23 AM

TAG Middle East FZC, a leading armored vehicle manufacturer, celebrated the commencement of an exciting year with a grand kickoff event on January 29 at Al Jazeera Al Hamra, Ras Al Khaimah.

The day started with a mesmerising violin performance, setting the stage for an unforgettable day. Mahmoud Gharghar, the visionary CEO of TAG Middle East, then took the stage to deliver an inspiring opening speech. Addressing a captivated audience of all the companies employees, Mahmoud shared insights into the company's achievements in the year 2023, highlighted its resilience in the face of challenges, and outlined ambitious plans for 2024.

In a momentous announcement, Mahmoud Gharghar also revealed a ground-breaking profit share initiative, underscoring TAG Middle East FZC's commitment to its employees' success and well-being. This initiative reinforces the company's belief in the collective efforts that drive its success and ensures that every team member shares in the rewards.

The programme unfolded with engaging speeches from each of the companies departments, providing insights into their respective contributions in 2023 and plans for the future. Mahmoud expressed gratitude towards the dedicated teams that form the backbone of TAG Middle East.

One of the highlights of the evening was the video competition, showcasing the creative prowess of TAG Middle East's employees. The company also took the opportunity to recognise and honour outstanding employees through the Employee Recognition Awards, acknowledging their dedication and contributions.

The night concluded with closing remarks from Gharghar, expressing gratitude to everyone who contributed to the success of the event, looking forward to a year of innovation, growth, and shared achievements and finally the distribution of the Profit Share for the year 2023.

TAG Middle East FZC, incorporated in 2009, are holders of multiple armored vehicle certifications and are the preferred supplier of armored vehicles to the UN. They have five main product categories including cash in transit, passenger protection vehicles, law enforcement vehicles, specialty vehicles and military vehicles.