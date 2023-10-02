Tabish Aggarwal: The 10-year-old prodigy revolutionising cybersecurity education for kids

Published: Mon 2 Oct 2023, 11:27 AM

In a world where technology is continually evolving, it's rare to find someone who not only understands its complexities but also has the passion to make it safer for all. Meet Tabish Aggarwal, a 10-year-old prodigy who has not only taken the cybersecurity world by storm but also managed to merge passion for social impact into a groundbreaking project by developing a website for creating cyber crime awareness amongst kids.

Tabish, a sixth grader at a British curriculum school in Dubai is not your typical 10-year-old. While most kids his age spend their free time playing video games or watching cartoons, Tabish has been busy creating his website dedicated to cybersecurity. What's more astonishing is that Tabish has managed to grasp the intricacies of online security that often leave adults baffled.

His website, http://cybersecurityforkidz.com serves as an educational hub for kids aiming to teach them about the importance of online safety and ways to protect themselves in the digital world. Tabish has filled it with informative articles, and fun facts, that make learning about cybersecurity fun and accessible.

When asked what inspired him to start this venture, Tabish replied, "I love playing video games and using the internet, but I also heard about hackers and scams. I wanted to help people stay safe online, especially kids like me."

Tabish’s extraordinary journey into the world of cybersecurity started at the tender age of eight, when he began reading books and watching online tutorials on the subject. His parents, Deepika and Sahil, were amazed by his enthusiasm and supported his passion every step of the way.

But Tabish’s story doesn't stop at cybersecurity. He's also a sports enthusiast with a deep desire to make a positive impact on society. Tabish is an active member of his local tennis league team and frequently participates in community service activities. His parents believe that his love for sports has instilled in him a sense of teamwork, discipline, and a drive to make a difference.

To combine his two passions, Tabish intends to initiate a charity event called "Cycle for Cause." This event aims to raise funds for underprivileged children to participate in sports programs in his native country - India while also promoting cybersecurity awareness. "I want kids to have the same opportunities I have to play sports. And I want them to stay safe online too," Tabish explained.

Tabish’s parents couldn't be prouder of their son's accomplishments. "Tabish is an extraordinary kid with a big heart. He's not only excelling in cybersecurity but also showing a commitment to making the world a better place," said Deepika, Tabish’s mother.

As Tabish continues to grow and learn, his website 'Cybersecurityforkidz.com' is gaining recognition and followers from around the world. Tabish’s story serves as a reminder that age is no barrier to making a significant impact, and with determination and passion, even a 10-year-old can change the world.

In a time where the digital landscape can be treacherous, Tabish is proving to be a guardian not just in the cyber world but in the hearts of those he touches with his kindness and dedication. The future undoubtedly holds great promise for this young prodigy, who is set to inspire many with his unique blend of cybersecurity expertise, love for sports, and a profound sense of social responsibility.