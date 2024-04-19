Switzerland’s Partisia Blockchain Foundation backs Moonrig to increase transparency and accessibility in Web3 investing

From left: Bakyt Azimkanov, Alexander Pombo, Praveen Pinto, Bruce Ahn and Shirly Valge.

Partisia Blockchain Foundation, a champion for privacy-preserving blockchain technology, has announced a collaboration with Moonrig LTD, a company transforming Web3 investing with its focus on AI-driven on-chain and off-chain metrics to empower users to make more informed decisions.

Through this collaboration, Partisia Blockchain Foundation is set to discover and support the next generation of Web3 innovators. This partnership with Moonrig underscores this commitment, recognising Moonrig's groundbreaking approach to faster on-ramping, access to independent, validated research on Web3 projects and bringing traditional wealth management practices into Web3 investing.

Moonrig intends to leverage Partisia Blockchain's secure and scalable infrastructure. This includes integrating its solution with Partisia-supported wallets and developing its digital asset management solution directly on the Partisia Blockchain.

"The Partisia Blockchain Foundation is pleased to announce a collaborative partnership with Moonrig," said Kurt Nielsen, president of the Foundation Council. "Moonrig's commitment, demonstrated over the past years, to utilising data-driven insights to shape informed decision-making within the Web3 investment landscape will add value to growing needs of our community."

"We're excited about the potential to leverage Partisia Blockchain's secure and private infrastructure to build a more transparent and accessible future for Web3 investing," said Praveen Pinto, founder, Moonrig.