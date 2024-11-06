Swisslog’s advanced automation solutions to optimise food production and supply chains at Gulfood Manufacturing 2024 Dubai

Swisslog, the global leader in innovative robotic, data-driven, and flexible automated solutions, is set to participate in Gulfood Manufacturing 2024, the region's premier platform for exploring the future of food production through cutting-edge technologies and integrated supply chain solutions that are shaping the industry. From November 5 to 7, visitors will have the opportunity to learn how Swisslog's innovative automation solutions are empowering food producers to stay ahead of evolving challenges in production, distribution, and retail.









Follow us



Visitors to the company’s booth can witness the power of automation with live demonstrations of Swisslog’s highly efficient robotic storage, small parts picking and order processing solution, AutoStore. This will showcase the complete end-to-end food value chain, from production and robotics to distribution and e-grocery. As consumer preferences shift and demand for e-grocery continues to surge, with a CAGR of 24.2 per cent until 2032 predicted in the Middle East, organisations need to automate and elevate their operations to effortlessly meet the surging demand for rapid and reliable order fulfilment. With more than 300 installations worldwide, including over 200 in Europe, AutoStore has been at the forefront of this trend.

Rami Younes, general manager of Swisslog Middle East, emphasised: "Our solutions are reshaping the future of food supply chains by addressing current and future challenges, from production to distribution, while ensuring environmental and sustainability goals are achieved. As the global population is set to grow by 8.5 billion by 2030, food and beverage warehouses must adapt to scale and efficiently manage numerous SKUs in limited space. Swisslog has partnered with industry leaders like Coca-Cola, Unilever, and Pepsi, successfully completing over 350 projects in 35 countries. At Gulfood Manufacturing, we will showcase the entire food value chain, demonstrating our capability to deliver full-scale solutions." Swisslog's suite of data-driven, adaptable, and robotic material handling solutions not only boosts productivity and reduces order cycle times but also allows businesses to respond swiftly to market shifts. In a world where approximately 30 per cent of food produced is wasted at various stages of the supply chain and in homes, the potential to reverse this trend could feed an additional 2 billion people or reduce global emissions by 8-10 per cent. Swisslog’s automation solutions play a key role in minimizing waste and promoting sustainability, also aligning with the UAE's commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050. Swisslog remains committed to transforming food supply chains through sustainable automation solutions that improve energy efficiency, food safety, and adaptability, seamlessly integrating into both new and existing facilities. Food manufacturers increasingly recognize that manual processes cannot meet the demands for scalability and profitability, especially with the growing emphasis on private-label goods, prepared foods, and e-grocery.

Gulfood Manufacturing is taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre from November 5 to 7 and Swisslog representatives will be available at Stand Z2-D2.