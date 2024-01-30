SUDO Consultants attains milestone recognition as UAE's newest AWS MSP partner

Published: Tue 30 Jan 2024, 12:35 PM

Leading the charge in the dynamic landscape of cloud services, SUDO Consultants has announced its official recognition as the newest AWS Managed Service Provider (MSP) partner in the UAE.

"The AWS Managed Service Provider (MSP) program validates AWS Partners with a proven track record and expertise in proactive management and end-to-end AWS solutions to customers." SUDO Consultants, with an unwavering commitment to excellence, now stands among elite partners acknowledged for providing a proven approach to cloud architecture and operations, paired with exceptional customer service.

"We live by the mantra of the 3 R's — Resilient, Relentless and Reliable," says Hameedullah, CEO of SUDO Consultants. "This recognition reflects our relentless pursuit of excellence in crafting well-architected infrastructure and placing cybersecurity at the forefront of everything we do. SUDO holds a distinctive position as an MSP partner with Resiliency competency, being the sole MSP Partner endowed with both Resiliency and DevOps Competency.”

The AWS MSP Partner designation is more than just an industry accolade; it stands as a benchmark for excellence in cloud solutions. This recognition affirms SUDO Consultants' dedication to delivering top-tier AWS services, showcasing a commitment to seamless and transformative cloud journeys for clients. At SUDO Consultants, client-centricity isn't just a buzzword; it's embedded in the approach to cloud solutions. This recognition underscores the commitment to tailoring AWS services to address the unique challenges of the clients. SUDO Consultants offer solutions and foster partnerships that empower businesses to surpass their digital objectives.

As the AWS MSP Partner in the UAE, SUDO Consultants stands proud as the industry leader in the MENA region, setting benchmarks for well-architected infrastructure, cybersecurity and innovative cloud solutions.

SUDO Consultants is a leading provider of cloud computing, DevOps and cybersecurity solutions. With a commitment to the 3 R's — resilient, relentless and reliable — SUDO Consultants empowers businesses in the MENA region to navigate the complexities of the digital landscape with innovative and secure cloud solutions. More info in: www.sudoconsultants.com.