Stride Ventures highlights the importance of global expansion for Indian startups at FII 2024

Published: Thu 27 Jun 2024, 5:01 PM

Stride Ventures, one of India's leading venture debt firms, is proud to announce the participation of Ishpreet Singh Gandhi, its founder and managing partner, in the Future Investment Initiative (FII) summit held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The event, attended by the president of Brazil honourable Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, along with global leaders, innovators, and investors, emphasised the critical role of regional trade networks and the strategic importance of global expansion for startups. Stride’s endeavour focuses on building new global synergies for Indian startups and investors.

This first-of-its-kind summit in Latin America by FII is empowering new-age global synergies. Led by Richard Attias, CEO, the institute is a premier global platform that brings together key stakeholders to discuss and shape the future of investment and innovation. This year's event featured a notable panel discussion on "Localisation in the Age of Global Networks," moderated by Eithne Treanor, managing director of E. Treanor Media. The panel included distinguished speakers such as Henadi Al-Saleh, chairperson of the board of directors at Agility; Renan Filho, Brazil’s minister of transport; Hussain Abdulla, senior advisor to Golden Gate Ventures and Ismail Radwan, senior director for economics & investment strategy at the Public Investment Fund (PIF).

During the panel, Gandhi shared his perspectives on the dynamic landscape of regional and global trade and its impact on startups. He highlighted how leveraging regional trade agreements, optimising supply chains, and integrating advanced technologies can significantly enhance the resilience and efficiency of startups, positioning them for sustainable global growth. "Startups possess the agility and innovation necessary to capitalise on new opportunities arising from the recalibration of global supply chains," said Gandhi. "By investing in local supply chains, we can create a more resilient and inclusive global network that supports sustainable and equitable economic development."

Stride Ventures has been at the forefront of supporting Indian startups with access to global relationships, financial tools and solutions to ensure their scalability and reliability are emphasised in global corridors. Stride Ventures' portfolio includes notable companies that have a ‘born global’ identity and are ready to serve the global market. Such as Lohum, a Stride portfolio, whose founder Rajat also tagged along to seek synergies in the region. Lohum is an eco-friendly battery material leader specialising in Lithium-Ion Battery recycling. Recently, Lohum has unlocked similar global synergies in the UAE. Where they have launched UAE’s first EV battery recycling plant exemplifying the potential of cross-border collaboration in overcoming resource scarcity and driving sustainable growth.

The participation of Stride Ventures in the FII summit underscores the importance of global expansion for Indian startups. As the Indian startup ecosystem continues to grow, the firm is committed to fostering international collaborations and building resilient supply chains that drive innovation and sustainable development.