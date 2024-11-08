Strategica launches campaign to support local business growth through visual design

Strategica.ae, founded by Paola Zaia, proudly announces the launch of a new campaign dedicated to empowering local enterprises in Dubai through strategic visual design and creative strategies.









This initiative aims to enhance the competitiveness of these businesses in the UAE’s dynamic market, where SMEs represent over 94 per cent of the city’s businesses and face intense competition from global brands.

•The campaign provides local businesses with tailored branding solutions designed to create cohesive and impactful visual identities, helping them stand out and connect with their audience. Strategic leverages Dubai’s world-class infrastructure and its deep understanding of local market needs to deliver high-quality design services that are accessible and effective.

•With Dubai’s GDP reaching Dh430 billion and a year-over-year growth rate of 3.4 per cent in the first quarter, the UAE continues to be a prime destination for entrepreneurs. Strategica’s campaign is aimed at supporting local businesses in this environment, contributing to sustainable economic growth by strengthening their brand presence.

•Through this initiative, Strategica combines aesthetic appeal with functional strategy, positioning local businesses for lasting success in Dubai’s competitive landscape. Since its founding, Strategica has been driven by the vision of making high-quality branding accessible across Dubai. This new campaign reflects Zaia’s commitment to fostering sustainable growth by helping local entrepreneurs express their unique values and engage more effectively with their target markets. With Dubai’s economy on a rapid growth trajectory, Strategica’s campaign is uniquely positioned to support SMEs in an impactful way. By focusing on purposeful design, Zaia aims to address a significant challenge for local businesses: creating a professional brand image that resonates with customers and builds trust. "Many local entrepreneurs have incredible products and services but struggle to capture the attention of their audience in a crowded market. We aim to give them the tools and guidance to make their brand memorable," Zaia explains: “we are excited to support our community by providing local businesses with the design expertise they need to succeed”.

This commitment to nurturing local talent and helping businesses flourish aligns with Strategica's broader vision of contributing to Dubai’s role as a leading global business hub. Through this campaign, Strategica aims to be a critical resource for Dubai’s SMEs, offering them the tools to enhance their visibility and achieve long-term growth. By investing in effective branding solutions, Strategica sets a new benchmark in supporting local businesses, helping them make a positive impact on the UAE’s economic landscape.