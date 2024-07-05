Stepping up: AG's commitment to create a family business legacy

Ayush Gupta, CEO and co-founder of AG Events.

Published: Fri 5 Jul 2024, 11:22 AM Last updated: Fri 5 Jul 2024, 11:25 AM

Dubai, renowned for its vibrant tourism scene, is poised to see an even greater influx of world-class events thanks to the visionary leadership of Ayush Gupta, CEO and co-founder of AG Events. Hailing from a business-oriented family in India, Ayush has been instrumental in evolving AG Events from a modest event planning company into a prominent player in the events, communications, and entertainment industry in the region.

Ayush's journey into the world of event planning was significantly influenced by his father, Rajesh Gupta, whose experience in managing high-profile events in North America served as a major inspiration. As his father’s protégé, Ayush immersed himself in the nuances of event organisation, cultivating a profound passion and a wealth of experience that now drives his entrepreneurial endeavours.

AG Events, based in Dubai, is a leading company in the events, communications, and entertainment industry. The company leverages cutting-edge event technology, strategy, and creativity to deliver memorable experiences across the globe. AG Events is dedicated in enhancing Dubai tourism, through sports events, cultural activities, and brand promotions, with a strong commitment to social responsibility and perfectionism. AG Events stands out for its innovative approach, blending modern event technology with strategic creativity to craft unforgettable experiences worldwide. Ayush Gupta's commitment to entrepreneurship is underscored by his relentless pursuit of perfectionism. He believes that true success in entrepreneurship is achieved through unwavering dedication to excellence, which in turn earns the support and admiration of peers and the public alike. This ethos of striving for perfection is a cornerstone of AG Events’ philosophy, ensuring that every event not only meets but exceeds expectations.

Moreover, Ayush is deeply committed to social responsibility. Many of AG Events' initiatives are designed with a cause in mind, reflecting Ayush’s desire to give back to society. With the support and guidance of the government of Dubai, AG Events aims to make a positive impact, demonstrating that successful businesses can also be forces for good.

To know more, visit https://agevents.ae/.