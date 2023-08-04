Step into the world of Anum Rajwani: Where creativity and cultural heritage collide

The Maïssane Design Awards 2023 will not only acknowledge exceptional design talent but also encapsulate the continuous growth and evolution of the UAE's design sector
Anum Rajwani, the eponymous label that has taken the fashion world by storm, is making waves with its unique fusion of indigenous South-Asian embroideries and digital prints. The brand, founded by the talented and visionary Pakistani designer Rajwani, has quickly become synonymous with effortless, chic, and fun fashion.
Rajwani's journey began in Karachi, Pakistan, where she was raised in a family deeply rooted in the textile industry, which thrived during the 70s. This exposure to an array of fabrics, materials, and colours from an early age ignited her passion for design, leading her to pursue a degree in textile design from the esteemed Indus Valley School of Art and Architecture.
Driven by her love for craftsmanship and a desire to create a brand that celebrates cultural heritage, Rajwani started her label as a small home-grown labour of love. Today, it has rapidly grown to cater to both national and international clients, bringing South-Asian traditions to the global fashion scene.
The hallmark of Rajwani's designs lies in the impeccable craftsmanship and attention to detail that is evident in every piece. With a keen sense of style and a deep appreciation for traditional techniques, Rajwani has successfully created a brand that seamlessly blends the past and the present.
The latest addition to the Rajwani collection is the highly anticipated release of their exclusive line of Kaftans. This captivating collection embodies the essence of cultural synonymity, drawing inspiration from diverse cultures, including the Arab world. The kaftans exude a timeless elegance that reflects the opulence of the royal Mughals while incorporating the artistry of Chinoiserie.
Each kaftan is meticulously crafted, showcasing the brand's commitment to preserving indigenous South-Asian embroideries. Vibrant colours, intricate motifs, and flowing silhouettes define this collection, allowing wearers to effortlessly transition from day to night and from casual to formal occasions.
Rajwani's label has gained international recognition for its ability to infuse traditional elements with a contemporary twist, offering a unique and refreshing approach to fashion. With a focus on sustainability and ethical practices, the brand is committed to making a positive impact on the industry and the community.
