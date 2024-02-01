Startup Works launches with glittering inaugural Event

Renowned for delivering innovative and delightful fruit beverages, Rubicon continues to capture the essence of nature's finest fruits in every pack
In a glittering ceremony held on January 26, the business landscape of the UAE witnessed the grand inauguration of Startup Works, an innovative venture founded by Jamad Usman, the visionary behind Emirates First Business Service.
The inauguration, graced by the presence of esteemed guests, including the renowned actor, writer, director and producer R Madhavan and Dr Azad Moopen, founder and chairman of Aster DM Healthcare, took place at the prestigious Aspin Tower in Dubai. Bikramjit Singh, CFO of Startup Works; Shamlal Ahamed, the managing director - international operations of Malabar Gold and Diamonds; Neeraj Madhav, actor, singer and dancer; Faisal AK, corporate executive director of Malabar Gold and Diamond; and Mithun Ramesh, actor and radio presenter were also part of the distinguished gathering.
The event was further honoured by the presence of Shamsudheen Bin Mohideen, founder and chairman of Regency Group and social media content creator and influencer Ajmal Khan.
Usman, the driving force behind Startup Works, expressed his enthusiasm about the company's mission to provide premium business setup services to aspiring entrepreneurs in the UAE. With a focus on fostering startup growth, the company aims to be a catalyst for business success, offering comprehensive support and resources to new ventures.
The inauguration ceremony witnessed an inspiring blend of industry leaders, celebrities, and influencers coming together to support the promising future that Startup Works envisions for the entrepreneurial community in the UAE.
Renowned for delivering innovative and delightful fruit beverages, Rubicon continues to capture the essence of nature's finest fruits in every pack
As the digital asset landscape continues to evolve, considering hyper deflationary tokens could be a strategic move for those aiming to stay ahead of the curve
The warm welcome extended to him during his stay showcased the country's rich cultural heritage and the generosity of its people
The company's dedication to efficiency, reliability, and customer satisfaction positions it as the undisputed leader in the industry
This reflects Sobha Realty’s unwavering commitment to its corporate social responsibility (CSR), which focuses on fostering an inclusive, prosperous, and harmonious society
This recognition affirms SUDO Consultants' dedication to delivering top-tier AWS services