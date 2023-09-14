Stalwart International sets sail for global success from its national roots

Published: Thu 14 Sep 2023, 5:07 PM

Stalwart International, a pioneer in the SME sector, modernising engineering and revolutionising the manufacturing industry, announced that it has received a significant order for 134 units of SS vessels (including reaction vessels and receivers) ranging from 300 L to 20 KL. As India's leading manufacturer of pressure vessels, the experts at Stalwart International have expertise in building safe, reliable, and compliant-abiding vessels utilised by businesses from different industries, like chemical, oil and gas, pharmaceutical, power generating, and petrochemicals.

The key thing distinguishing Stalwart from other competitors in the manufacturing industry is the capability to deliver high-quality and accurately designed customised solutions to meet the customer's unique requirements. The customised solutions are intricately manufactured with keen attention to detail and meet all the international safety and compliance standards.

Moreover, Stalwart International is making a significant impact globally, solidifying its presence as it serves clients from various countries worldwide. The company serves 200 customers from 14 countries, including the US, Germany, Turkey, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Tanzania, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Iran, the UAE, Bangladesh, Indonesia and Thailand.

Stalwart International is a distinguished designer and manufacturer of process equipment and plants with foundations in Mumbai and has emerged as a trailblazer in delivering cutting-edge and customised solutions to pharmaceutical, chemical, speciality chemicals, and petrochemical industries.

Boasting an impressive product line, Stalwart International experts specialise in manufacturing various equipment, like reactors, blenders/mixers, shell and tube heat exchangers, separators/receivers, vapour column/distillation columns, and much more. We are committed to excellence by manufacturing equipment that meets international standards and compliance, exhibiting unwavering dedication to quality and safety. The customised and state-of-the-art equipment are underscored by prestigious certifications, like the ‘U’ Stamp by the American Society of Mechanical Engineers, the ‘R’ Stamp by the National Board Inspection Code (NBIC) and the ISO ‘IMS’ (Integrated Management System) certification.

Stalwart International specialises in customising solutions, adding a touch of personalisation to equipment manufacturing to resolve operational challenges faced by particular industries or companies.

We take pride in offering customised solutions tailored to specific industry challenges, like:

Pharma Industry — Customised box-type agitator design, designed by Stalwart experts, aim for faster, more thorough reactor cleaning, enhancing production efficiency and product quality. Agitators with such a design in the batch production process minimise downtime for cleaning and preparing subsequent batches.

Specialty Chemical Industry — After understanding the challenges of manual transfers of our customers from the lubrication and grease industry, we designed a kettle with a co-axial type agitator with a design pressure of 8 bar and a design temperature of 200°C. It aims to revolutionise operations in the single-reaction kettle, resulting in reduced manpower, minimised product losses, and increased plant capacity.

Chemical Industry — Experts at Stalwart International designed customised reaction vessels with increased heat transfer area and an internal coil to boost cooling capacity to optimise reactor batch time. The controlled agitator rpm optimises heat transfer and agitation, reducing heating time by one hour and cooling by three hours. The optimisation reduced the 12-hour batch duration to 8 hours without compromising the quality.

Stalwart International specialises in developing innovative, customised solutions for improving business operations and resolving the obstacles industries face in their respective domain. Certified for safety and compliant with international regulations, Stalwart International meets all your requirements and drives growth and productivity.