South Asia's only life and relationship mentor to coach Oscar and Emmy Award winners

Published: Fri 5 Apr 2024, 4:20 PM Last updated: Fri 5 Apr 2024, 4:38 PM

Having moved to Dubai in 2022, Chetna Chakravarthy has been changing lives for over a decade across India, UAE, US, UK and Europe. Her clients include Academy-Award winner Guneet Monga, Emmy Award winner Vir Das, celebrated filmmaker Mozez Singh and former Miss India, award winning actor and podcaster Sarah Jane Dias and acclaimed jewellery designer Shaheen Abbas. Chetna is a certified life coach and an acclaimed happiness trainer. For over a decade, she has helped clients transform their relationship with themselves and turn their dreams into reality

Chetna was recently awarded as the 'Best Life Coach 2024' at the UAE Women Achievers Awards brought to you by Xpatzhub. When asked what is success, she said, "Success is happiness. The ultimate currency is happiness. Whatever you do, whether it's a workout, your business, your relationship, if you are happy you are successful. You can be the richest person and not be happy. You will need to question your success then". Her superpower is to simplify life for her clients, empowering them to evolve into wholesome individuals.

Thrive — that's the one word brief she works on with each client helping them realign their relationship with loved ones, work, money and above all with themselves. Through her powerful coaching programmes, her clients develop life skills to manifest and live their biggest dreams. From winning an Oscar to getting married, Chetna helps her clients do it all with a sense of joy.

In the words of Oscar winning Producer, Guneet Monga, "Chetna is like a lifeline. Her intuition and guidance have helped me unlock some hidden, internal treasures and achieve newer heights. I have fallen back on her during some extremely tough times and have always come out stronger."

Beyond her coaching programmes, Chetna has a strong presence in the digital world and has leveraged different platforms to become a strong voice for mental and emotional well-being. Her podcasts, 'Positivity Unlimited' and 'Say No To Drama', are game-changing tools for kickstarting a powerful mindset shift.

Her Instagram (@positivityangel) content is a transformational guide to living a simpler and happier life.

Living in Dubai since 2022, Chetna has successfully established her life and relationship coaching practice in the city. When she is not changing a life in a session, Chetna is busy writing her first book, collaborating with wellness brands and creating content through which she shares powerful tools and simple life hacks for wholesome living on Instagram.