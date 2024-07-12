Softowell announces new office in the US

Published: Fri 12 Jul 2024, 12:25 PM

Softowell, a leader in digital marketing and press release distribution, announces the opening of a new office in Delaware, US. This expansion aims to enhance their global presence and customer service capabilities.

Mohammad Alqama, also known as Hisham Saalim, CEO of Softowell, stated, "Following our successful launches in Dubai and India, we eagerly anticipate our entry into the US market. Our expansion is driven by our commitment to offering enhanced services to global clients, focusing on press release distribution, SEO optimization, and social media marketing."

Delaware, known for its business-friendly regulations, is ideal for Softowell's new venture. The state will enable Softowell to serve clients in one of the world's fastest-growing markets, leveraging local expertise to deliver top-tier experiences. Softowell has built a strong reputation for effective press release distribution and marketing campaigns. The new Delaware office will serve as an innovation hub, developing solutions to meet the evolving needs of clients and the market.

With a commitment to excellence, Softowell offers comprehensive services, including website development, graphic design, email marketing, and online reputation management. This integrated approach ensures a strong online presence and responsiveness.

Softowell's expansion into Delaware underscores its dedication to innovation and exceptional customer service, solidifying its position as a global leader in digital marketing. The new office will enhance the firm's capacity to drive growth and success in the competitive digital marketing landscape.