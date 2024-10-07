Smooth sailing with Pawland: App launch and pet sitter meet on the high seas

Pet sitters participated in team-building activities, learned about the app's new features, and discussed future goals for Pawland's services.

Pawland (@mypawland), a leading pet care service in the UAE, hosted an exclusive yacht event to commemorate the launch of its new app and to bring together over 50 top pet sitters for its annual Pet Sitter Meet. The event, hosted by prominent anchor and emcee Joe Mohan, highlighted Pawland’s efforts to connect its team, celebrate milestones, and showcase innovations in the pet care industry.

The three-hour gathering, held aboard Xclusive Yachts, offered a balance of professional development and leisure. Pet sitters participated in team-building activities, learned about the app's new features, and discussed future goals for Pawland's services. The evening focused on the new app, designed to enhance communication between clients, sitters, and the company, reflecting Pawland’s emphasis on efficiency, transparency, and customer satisfaction.

The event attracted enthusiastic participation from over 50 pet sitters from different Emirates. Many attendees expressed positive feedback about the event, noting the social atmosphere and the opportunity to connect with colleagues. One participant mentioned: "It was a great opportunity to learn about the new app while enjoying the unique setting. The team-building activities helped us strengthen our connections, which will improve our work moving forward."

During the event, Pawland's new app was unveiled. The app, designed with a user-friendly interface, features a three-way chat that facilitates communication between clients, sitters, and the company. Attendees praised the intuitive design, which is expected to streamline operations and enhance the overall pet care experience for clients.

Pawland’s co-founders Skandashree Bali and Kejal Jhaveri reflected on the brand’s journey and the significance of the event, stating: “This yacht event was an opportunity for us to come together and reflect on how far we’ve come. From starting with basic tools to now launching an app that improves our service, it’s been a remarkable process.”

Sharath Babu, chief strategy officer also shared his vision for Pawland, saying: “We aim to offer more accessible, transparent pet care services across the UAE. Our app's features, such as 24/7 booking and real-time updates, will help us achieve that goal.” The app launch represents a key moment in Pawland’s growth. Since its inception in 2022, the company has continued to evolve, and this new app underlines its commitment to delivering excellent pet care. Looking ahead, Pawland plans to expand its service offerings based on customer feedback and further enhance the app’s functionality. The yacht event, organized in collaboration with Xclusive Yachts, brought together pet sitters from across the UAE. Despite the logistical challenges of coordinating attendees from various Emirates, the central venue and strategic planning resulted in a successful and memorable event. Organizers noted that future events could benefit from more time for in-depth app demonstrations to provide an even better experience for attendees. The Pawland Yacht Party was a resounding success, celebrating the brand’s achievements and innovations in pet care. With the new app now live and future initiatives underway, Pawland is poised to continue its growth as a trusted name in the pet care industry.

