SleekFlow secures US$7 million with Atinum Investment to propel global expansion and AI tech innovation

SleekFlow, the Singapore-based leading provider of Omnichannel Conversational AI Suite for customer engagement, announced today that it has secured US$7 million in a Series A+ funding round led by Atinum Investment, a South Korean-based venture capital firm. This round brings SleekFlow’s total funding to US$15 million.
This investment round is joined by existing investors (AEF Greater Bay Area Fund, managed by Gobi Partners GBA and Transcend Capital Partners) and a new investor, Moses Tsang (Former General Partner of Goldman Sachs Group and Chairman of Goldman Sachs (Asia) LLC).
The new funding will accelerate SleekFlow's global expansion plans, including Southeast Asia (SEA), the Middle East and Europe. Funds will also be invested in AI tech innovation (such as analytics and building marketing flows) and channel expansions (Calls and Emails) to better serve its growing customer base worldwide.
Henson Tsai, founder and CEO of SleekFlow, said: "Since the appointment of our Chief Technology Officer, Gao Lei, a Silicon Valley veteran, we have significantly increased our engineering efforts to be at the forefront of innovative tech and advanced AI. We are more ambitious than ever, with offerings underway for fully automated sales and support journeys in voice, calls, and emails, to deliver unparalleled value to our customers across industries like insurance, healthcare, telecom, service, and retail."
SleekFlow is a Meta Verified Partner / WhatsApp BSP Select Tier. SleekFlow's solutions extend across multiple industries and clientele, including Hilton Dubai, L'Occitane, and Audi.
Looking ahead, SleekFlow aims to secure its Series B Fundraising in the next 12 months to solidify its position as a leading global tech company.
For more information about SleekFlow, please visit https://sleekflow.io
