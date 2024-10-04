Sizzling Stars 2024 set to dazzle Dubai with electrifying performances

Published: Fri 4 Oct 2024, 8:18 PM

Sizzling Stars 2024, the much-anticipated youth singing and dancing competition, is gearing up to take centre stage at De Montfort University, Dubai, on October 5. This dynamic event will spotlight talented performers aged 13 to 18, including a special platform dedicated to showcasing the remarkable abilities of people of determination.

The event has attracted a distinguished panel of VVIP judges, who will bring prestige and insight to the proceedings. Among the esteemed personalities set to attend are Khalid Al Zarooni, a visionary figure in Dubai’s business and cultural landscape; Sameera Suliman Mohamed, a prominent advocate for arts and community development; Sonia Majeed, a global music sensation and philanthropist; Eman Al Suwaidi, a social entrepreneur, career advisor, leadership coach, and trainer; and Omar Mohamed Zubair Al Marzoiooqi, a respected figure in the Emirati community. These VVIP judges will not only evaluate the performances but also serve as mentors, inspiring the young talents to push the boundaries of their creativity and skill.

In addition to the VVIP judges, the event will feature a stellar panel of renowned professionals from the entertainment industry. The singing competition will be judged by Pooja Sudha, the reigning Being She Universe and an accomplished singer and performer; Rakesh Maringanti, a talented playback singer with a passion for discovering fresh voices; and Hanane, a respected international music artist manager. The dancing competition will be evaluated by Anisha Jain Safaya, a multi-talented artist with extensive experience in the performing arts; Prabhat Srivastava, a celebrated film choreographer known for his ability to blend traditional and contemporary dance forms; and Daria Vorobeva, a dynamic choreographer recognised for her innovative movements and captivating performances. Sizzling Stars 2024 promises to be an evening filled with electrifying performances, special moments, and the crowning of Dubai’s brightest young stars in the realms of singing and dancing.

For further details or inquiries, please contact 050-8963479 or email connect@trendzevents.com.