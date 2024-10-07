Sizzling Stars 2024: A spectacular celebration of talent, creativity, and community spirit

The stage was set ablaze with talent and passion as Sizzling Stars 2024 captivated audiences at De Montfort University, Dubai. The event that took place on October 5, showcased an array of young performers, each demonstrating extraordinary skills and creativity, all while fostering a sense of unity and camaraderie.

The festivities commenced with an exhilarating singing competition, where Jairamarie Yzabel G Carranza emerged as the champion, delivering a stunning performance that left the audience in awe. Jerusha Meara D'Souza and Shehzeen Naziri followed closely, securing the 2nd and 3rd place, respectively, showcasing their incredible vocal abilities. The esteemed judging panel, consisting of Pooja Sudha, Rakesh Maringanti, and Hanane, had the challenging task of selecting the top contenders from a pool of remarkable talent.

The excitement continued with a dynamic dancing competition, where Sophia Epina claimed the 1st place title with her breathtaking routine. Isha Hari and Keira Das Uttamgopal Das impressed the audience and judges alike, securing 2nd and 3rd places with their electrifying performances. Judges Prabhat Srivastava, Daria-Praskovia, and Anisha Jain Safaya praised the dancers for their creativity and energy, making the dance competition a highlight of the night.

As the performances wrapped up, attendees were treated to an inspiring speech from Karthik Vijayamani, general manager of TRENDZ Events. He emphasised the importance of supporting the people of determination, urging the community to empower individuals to thrive independently. His heartfelt message resonated with the audience, setting a reflective tone for the evening.

The night was graced by distinguished VVIPs, including Eman Al Suwaidi, Khalid Al Zarooni from Dubai Customs, celebrated singer and global peace ambassador Sonia Majeed, Major Omar Mohammed Zubair Al Mazrouqi from Dubai Police, and Abdullah Al Mamoon, vice president of HR and Legal Affairs at Farnek Services. Their presence elevated the event's prestige and underscored the significance of community-driven initiatives. A standout moment of the evening was the performance by the Adbhut Team - Musicians of Hope, a group of talented individuals from the People of Determination. The heartfelt performance from Hariniranjan Balasubramanian, Varun Raina, Rohithparithi Ramakrishnan, Aisiri Shetty, Navya Bhaskaran, and Darya Joseph Flynn left the audience deeply moved, emphasising the power of inclusion and support. The night’s entertainment also featured mesmerising performances by Sonia Majeed and the youth group MR Global, with Hana’s soulful rendition and the energetic dance moves of Just Dance bringing the crowd to their feet, creating an infectious atmosphere of joy. Additionally, the Compass Group added to the excitement with a raffle draw, where three lucky winners took home fantastic prizes, embodying the celebratory spirit of the evening.

The event concluded with a heartfelt thank you speech from Huba Naser, who expressed gratitude to attendees, participants, and sponsors for their unwavering support. She reflected on how Sizzling Stars 2024 would be remembered as a phenomenal celebration of young talent, creativity, and community spirit, leaving a lasting impact on everyone present.