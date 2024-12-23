Silicon Central Mall brings holiday magic with Santa’s Toy World and big wins

Silicon Central Mall, one of Dubai’s premier shopping destinations, is bringing the holiday spirit to life with its festive extravaganza, Santa’s Toy Wonderland. Running daily until January 5, from 5:00pm to 10:00pm, this magical event offers an array of exciting deals and heartwarming, family-friendly activities. Designed to captivate visitors of all ages, the exclusive holiday-themed celebration features enchanting toys, engaging workshops, fun-filled activities, and live entertainment.

In collaboration with LuLu Hypermarket, the one-of-a-kind event will showcase a Toy Fest featuring an extensive collection of toys along with special deals from the retailer, making it the perfect stop for holiday shopping and gifting. 14 major toy brands, including Monopoly, Doh Time, Disney Pixar – Cars, CocoMelon, and Crayola, among others, will showcase their latest popular products through their exclusive venues within the mall. These areas will feature popular toys like Lego building stations, remote-controlled cars, and dollhouses, for children to interact and play.

Another key highlight of the event is a Santa Meet & Greet, where children get to meet Santa in person along with his elves. In addition, children of all age groups can participate in engaging workshops, which will allow them to unleash their inner creativity and hone their own skills. The event will also feature festive entertainment for families to enjoy. Silicon Central will also be a part of the 30th edition of the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF), which is currently underway. This is an exciting opportunity for shoppers to win by spending Dh200 at any retail stores or F&B outlet in the mall of up to Dh1 million by participating in 'Shop & Win' Rewards campaign. By promising exciting celebrations every day for shoppers, Silicon Central Mall promises a unique and unforgettable experience for its patrons. Commenting on the event, Shirazul Haq Khan, mall manager, Silicon Central said: "Christmas is the season of love and joy of gifting. This festive season, Silicon Central Mall promises a world of fun and excitement for children. Our efforts are focused on making this event enjoyable and memorable, offering unique experiences for every customer of ours. We invite all our patrons to be a part of the festivities at Silicon Central and spread Christmas cheer and make shopping at Silicon Central Mall a rewarding experience for all our customers."

Silicon Central Mall invites all customers to join us in celebrating the festive season and creating memorable experiences. To know more about the event, check out our website: https://siliconcentral.ae/